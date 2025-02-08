When it comes to the best movies of the 1980s, there are few films more beloved than E.T. Brimming with adventure, heart, and one of cinema’s greatest friendships, the movie remains among the most special of director Steven Spielberg’s career. Additionally, the picture was a massive box office and merchandising success, so it only seemed natural that Universal would pursue a sequel. Of course, such a follow-up never came to pass, thanks to Spielberg himself. While most studio directors would love to have a franchise spun off of one of their films, Spielberg fought to keep it from happening, and, with the gift of retrospect, we couldn’t be happier that everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial never returned to the big screen.

Spielberg Fought to Keep an ‘E.T.’ Sequel From Happening

These days, if a film hits at the box office, it’s almost inevitable that there will be some sort of sequel or follow-up, whether the story calls for it or not. But back in the 1980s, turning a hit property into a sequel was not always a guarantee. For Steven Spielberg, though, he did consider revisiting E.T., albeit briefly. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a recent conversation with Drew Barrymore saw Spielberg reflect on the idea. “I flirted with it for a little bit—just a little bit to see if I [could] think of a story—And the only thing I could think about was a book that was written by somebody that wrote the book for it called The Green Planet, which was all going to take place at E.T.’s home,” Spielberg explained. “We were all going to be able to go to E.T.’s home and see how E.T. lived. But it was better as a novel than I think it would have been as a film.”

However, Spielberg’s ultimate rejection of the idea wasn’t the end of the potential follow-up. At the time, Spielberg’s rejection alone wasn’t enough to call off any sort of sequel. “That was a real hard-fought victory because I didn’t have any rights,” the director stated. “Before E.T., I had some rights, but I didn’t have a lot of rights. I kind of didn’t have what we call ‘the freeze,’ where you can stop the studio from making a sequel because you control the freeze on sequels, remakes and other ancillary uses of the IP. I didn’t have that. I got it after E.T. because of its success.” Interestingly, Spielberg is rumored to use his rights to stop further E.T. desecration. Universal’s Orlando theme parks have long celebrated Spielberg’s work, with The E.T. Adventure being one of the resort's longest-running attractions. However, per Theme Park Tourist, there is a rumor that Spielberg has threatened to end his relationship with Universal, should they close the attraction, though these rumors remain unconfirmed. Still, when one considers the lineage of such efforts, or the proposed work itself, it’s safe to say Spielberg’s rejection of the idea was the right move.

An ‘E.T.’ Sequel Could Have Ruined the Original Film’s Legacy