Steven Spielberg is rightfully considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. But like many great artists, he is very humble, and can be one of his own harshest critics. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Spielberg noted that, like many filmmakers, “I don’t look a lot at my movies after I’ve made them,” but said that he does occasionally watch some of his work with his kids. He elaborated that while watching his films he often becomes critical, saying, “Sometimes I see things that I had intended to do that I didn’t do, and sometimes I see things that would have been a better idea than what I’m seeing all these years later." However, he clarified that there are “about five or six” of his films that he doesn’t mind repeatedly watching. Although he wouldn’t name the others, he confirmed that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is on the list, saying that “It’s one of the few movies I’ve made that I can actually look back on again and again,” and that he feels, “for the most part, E.T. is a pretty perfect movie.” Looking back at the 1982 adventure film, it’s hard to disagree. E.T. blends the best of Spielberg’s blockbuster filmmaking skills with a deeply personal story, resulting in a timeless classic.

What Is 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' About?

E.T. begins with a group of aliens descending into a California forest to pick plants that they use for an unknown purpose. One of the group is distracted by seeing city lights in the distance and, when U.S. government operatives arrive, intent on capturing the aliens, his companions are forced to flee without him. Meanwhile, local 10-year-old Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas) struggles to deal with his parents’ recent separation, leading to clashes with his older brother Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and overworked mother, Mary (Dee Wallace). After a family argument, Elliott goes outside where he encounters the alien hiding in a nearby cornfield, with him and the alien being equally frightened of one another. After subsequently determining the alien is not dangerous, Elliott lures him into the house, where he, Michael, and their toddler sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore) secretly begin to care for him, naming him “E.T.” and resolving to help him contact his people, so he can go home.

'E.T.' Perfectly Captures Child's Perspective

Despite the science fiction plot, one of the best things about E.T. is its realistic approach to portraying Elliott’s coming of age story. Elliott is one of the most nuanced and balanced child characters in film, thanks to strong writing and Thomas’ convincing performance. Despite the angst he is dealing with about his father leaving, he is not as melodramatically defiant or abrasive to his family, with there only being one major incident of him upsetting Mary when he references his father’s new girlfriend. This keeps him more sympathetic and likable than more moody child and adolescent characters, and allows the viewer to support both him and Mary, without setting them in opposition to each other.

Michael and Gertie are similarly well-written and performed. The former clashes with and teases Elliott as brothers do in the early portions of the film, but upon discovering E.T., he commits to helping Elliott and E.T. without hesitation, and is also shown comforting Elliott about their family issues during quiet dialogue scenes. It’s clear the pair love each other deeply, even if they might hesitate to say that out loud; this separates Michael from one-dimensional, antagonist siblings in other coming of age films. The film achieves an excellent balance between making Gertie an individualistic, fleshed out character of her own, with Drew Barrymore’s handling of her sassy retorts to Elliott resulting in hilarious deliveries, while also realistically portraying the immaturity of such a young child. While she is just as committed to helping E.T. as the boys, she immediately either forgets about or intentionally breaks her promise to keep him secret from Mary and attempts to show her the alien the first day the boys have to leave him to go to school.

The film’s presentation of small town life is similarly convincing, while also drawing strong humor from some of the oddities of that lifestyle that people take for granted. Details like Elliott heating up a thermometer with a lamp so Mary thinks he has a fever and lets him stay home from school (which was something Spielberg himself did as a child), and Michael only knowing how to drive in reverse from backing Mary’s car out of the driveway make the film’s world feel lived-in and the characters like real people, despite the fantastical premise. Elliott’s iconic use of Reese's Pieces to lure E.T. to the house adds to this effect. Famously, the production originally intended to use M&Ms but when Mars refused because of doubts about the film’s commercial prospects, Hershey gave permission for the then-new Reese's product to be used. Ultimately, this further individualizes Elliott by suggesting the lesser-known Reese's Pieces might be a particular favorite of his or someone else’s in the family.

In addition to making him a balanced character, the film also aligns the viewer closely with Elliott’s perspective, even with its visuals. In an archived interview about the film with The American Society of Cinematographers, Spielberg explained how many of the film’s shots were set up with cameras mounted so that, “the lens was usually around four feet, eight inches in the air,” close to Thomas’ height, so that the viewer would see things similarly to the way Elliott did, rather than looking down on him from either the point of view of the adults or a more objective camera, as might be the case in a more conventionally made film. Spielberg elaborates that he further cemented this low perspective by frequently composing shots in which Elliott and/or the camera looked up at his brother and the ceiling, as children often do. Furthermore, he describes the decision to avoid showing the faces of most adults other than Mary until late in the film, when the government operatives quarantine the Taylor house, recreating the intimidating effect adults can have on young children and adding to the suspense before the revelation that the alien-obsessed operative referred to as Keys (Peter Coyote) is not malevolent. This painstaking work pays off beautifully, immersing the viewer in the kids’ view of the world without infantilizing them or diminishing their optimism and sense of wonder that is key to the story. With the meticulous and painstaking brilliance with which E.T is crafted, it's not hard to see why Spielberg has high praise for the classic.

'E.T.' Is Somewhat Personal for Steven Spielberg

E.T. is one of Spielberg’s most thorough explorations of the theme of fractured families, which recurs frequently in his work. It has often been noted how many of Spielberg’s films are influenced by and reflect on his complicated feelings about his own parents’ divorce. While accepting the award for Best Director at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for his 2022 film The Fabelmans, which presents a more lightly fictionalized depiction of his youth, Spielberg noted that “I’ve told this story in parts and parcels all through my career,” and named E.T. as one of his earlier films that, “has a lot to do with this story,” emphasizing the director's personal connection to the movie. But while The Fabelmans naturally presents a more accurate depiction of his childhood, given its lack of aliens, E.T. is an equally, if not more, powerful statement on growing up and family conflict. The ending beautifully captures the shifting difficulties of childhood, since, despite succeeding in helping E.T. and becoming closer to Mary and his siblings in the process, Elliott now has to deal with saying goodbye to the former. In addition, there is no indication that his parents will reconcile.

But thanks to his experiences with E.T., the viewer is now confident that Elliott has the strength to deal with all the other difficulties sure to come his way. This suggests that the film’s story can also be seen as something of a metaphor for Spielberg’s relationship with the art of film. Sammy Fabelman (the fictionalized version of Spielberg played by Gabriel LaBelle in the 2022 film) uses filmmaking as an outlet to deal with his feelings about his family troubles. Elliott’s relationship with E.T. serves the same purpose. E.T. is filled with references to the popular culture of its time, especially Spielberg’s friend George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise, with Elliott shown as a regular boy who loves those kinds of adventure films (which, of course, Spielberg is now known as one of the masters of) and similar stories. Getting to live through one such story helps Elliott heal and grow, and while, as far as we know, young viewers won’t get to have the exact same kind of experience he has, they can have ones similar to Sammy and Spielberg’s. This is why so many of Spielberg’s films, E.T. chief among them, play roles in inspiring young filmmakers and film students, of which I count myself one of many.

There are plenty more aspects of E.T. that make it the perfect film it is, from the brilliantly executed visual effects and John Williams’ epic score, to the cheeky portion of the finale in which Harvey, the Taylors’ dog, almost runs onto E.T.’s spaceship as it takes off, teasing a sequel, before coming back to Elliott’s side, so the film can end more definitively. But its greatest achievements are in how it immerses the viewer in a story that is simultaneously fantasy at its best and extremely relatable while exploring the themes of family and filmmaking, that, in the work of Spielberg, are almost always intertwined.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is currently available to rent and buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

