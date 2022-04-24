He might be considered one of the fathers of Hollywood cinema, but for a long time, Steven Spielberg didn't want to be a dad. But that "equation" changed, he told the audience of a new IMAX print of his seminal '80s family movie E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, when he was deep into production on the picture with child stars Drew Barrymore, Henry Thomas, and Mike McNaughton, the former then just 6-years-old.

At the screening hosted at the TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles for the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday night, Spielberg opened up on how working on the lovable E.T., one of the true celluloid classics, changed his mind on fatherhood. Variety quotes the septuagenarian filmmaking as having said:

"No. I didn’t want to have kids because it was not a kind of equation that made sense for me as I went from movie to movie, script to script… It never occurred to me till halfway through E.T.: I was a parent on that film. I was literally feeling like I was very protective of Henry (Thomas) and Mike (McNaughton) and my whole cast, and especially Drew (Barrymore), who was only 6 years old. And I started thinking, ‘Well, maybe this could be my real life someday.’ It was the first time that it occurred to me that maybe I could be a dad. And maybe in a way, a director is a dad, or a mom.”

As Spielberg continued, from E.T. on, he "really felt that [parenthood] would be my big production." He would go on to have seven kids and six grandchildren, as he noted. "So E.T. worked for me very well." And how many times, we wonder, have they seen E.T. collectively?

Image via Universal

RELATED: Steven Spielberg to Intro 4K Restoration of 'Giant' as TCM Expands Partnership with The Film Foundation

In a half-hour conversation prior to the screening of the film, Spielberg regaled TCM host Ben Mankiewicz with tales from his early career up to E.T., including the making of a rare box office flop: 1941, which Spielberg called "the first comedy ever made without laughs". He said:

"It was my longest schedule — even longer than Jaws which would have been seemingly hard to beat, since on that we shot 158 days, more than 100 days over schedule. But because we were shooting back to back, the studio just started writing checks, saying ‘Let’s see what happens.’ And they gave me an unlimited ceiling to make 1941 And it took me 178 days to shoot the picture, because I directed all the miniature work… That was the worst mistake you could have made. But I had a great time making the film."

A great time, that was, until he showed the movie for the first time — at his "good luck" theater, the Medallion Theater in Texas, which had received titles like Jaws and Close Encounters with warm raves. This time, "you could have heard a pin drop". Yikes. But hey, with the likes of E.T. and Jaws in your portfolio, anyone would you let you have one flop.

Catch more of the conversation between Spielberg and TCM below.

‘The Bad Guys’ Review: DreamWorks Animation’s Heist Comedy Is One of the Studio’s Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (285 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe