The name Steven Spielberg is more synonymous with movies and the cinema than arguably any other director's name. Few filmmakers have given us so many classics, ranging from films we absorbed in our childhood, like E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Hook, to more grown-up films that have etched their names into cinematic history, like Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan. Since his seminal shark movie Jaws emerged from the deep fifty years ago, nearly everything Spielberg has touched has turned to gold.

With so many hits in his oeuvre, it's interesting to see where a director like Spielberg got his start and what his first few projects were like. One of his last projects before making it big with his shark-based thriller was a canceled TV pilot that ended up turning into a made-for-TV movie. Savage is a 1973 movie that stars Martin Landau as a TV reporter who investigates the mysterious death of a woman that involves a nominee for the Supreme Court. Many hallmarks of what would make Spielberg one of the most successful directors of all time are on show here, including his strong sense of pacing and shrewd, dramatic camera angles. Savage is also (probably) the closest Spielberg came to directing a straight noir film.

What Is 'Savage' About?