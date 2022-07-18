Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is bringing his prowess from film to music. Recently, singer Marcus Mumford revealed via Instagram that Spielberg made his music video directorial debut with Mumford's new single "Cannibal." The video, which released on July 14, was filmed in one shot entirely from Spielberg's phone.

For several decades, Spielberg has brought audiences some of the most iconic and memorable movies largely as a producer and director. As a director, his name is synonymous with classics such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones. He has produced a countless number of films and TV shows, including Catch Me If You Can (which he also directed), The Pacific, Transformers, and several others. Most recently, Spielberg directed a remake of West Side Story and serves as writer and director on the upcoming feature The Fabelmans, which is currently expected to release this November.

Mumford is well-known for being part of the UK folk rock band Mumford & Sons. The group is responsible for hits such as "I Will Wait," "Little Lion Man," and "Hopeless Wanderer," whose music video stars Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Ed Helms, and Will Forte. Throughout their run, the group has released four studio albums, the most recent of which, Delta, released in 2018. They have also released a few live albums and EPs.

RELATED: With 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jaws,' Steven Spielberg Perfected The Slow-Burn Action Film

"Cannibal" comes from Mumford's upcoming debut solo album, (self-titled), which is set to release on September 16. The accompanying black-and-white music video features Mumford performing on a small stage in front of a black backdrop. The video starts on a close-up of Mumford as he sings the low-key track in a style many listeners will recognize from his Mumford & Sons days. As the song and video continue, the shot slowly pans out, revealing more of the surroundings and taking viewers farther away from Mumford. When the song reaches its climax, viewers are thrust back to the intimate close-ups of Mumford until the song reaches its conclusion.

Along with Spielberg, additional crew for the music video includes Kate Capshaw as producer, art director, and dolly grip; Kristie Macosko Krieger as producer and BTS videographer; Carey Mulligan as costumer and sound; and performed by Mumford as "Some Chancer Mug."

About the music video, Mumford stated in his Instagram caption:

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven."

"Cannibal" is available now wherever you listen to music. Pre-order (self-titled) here, and check out Mumford's Instagram post and the "Cannibal" music video below: