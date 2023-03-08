Steven Spielberg loves musicals. The influence of vintage musicals has been peppered throughout his filmography, including the opening sequence of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He finally got to expose his inner theater geek in 2021 with his glorious take on West Side Story, which demonstrated that Spielberg was tailor-made for this genre. Spielberg’s fascination with the world of musicals extends to folks who are prolific in this domain, like George Gershwin. Unsurprisingly, Spielberg has spent years yearning to make a movie about this iconic composer, but it’s never quite happened.

Who is George Gershwin?

“Life is a lot like jazz...it's best when you improvise.” This quote from George Gershwin was a fine encapsulation of his career, which always went in unexpected directions. Born in Brooklyn, New York in September 1989, Gershwin, the child of Jewish-Russian immigrants, was raised in close proximity to the Yiddish Theater District. A Second Avenue fixture at the dawn of the 20th century, it was here that Gershwin began to develop a love for the stage and especially for music. Eventually, Gershwin would abandon school and get to work writing songs. Getting a head start on this career paid off, as by the start of the 1920s, Gershwin was composing hit tracks and working on Broadway musicals like Our Nell.

Gershwin never could’ve imagined that this is where life would take him when he dropped out of school, nor could he have foreseen the enormous impact his 1924 piece “Rhapsody in Blue” would have on the world of pop culture. In the 1930s, Gershwin would continue to push boundaries and follow his creative spirit, with subsequent works like the opera Porgy and Bess or the film Shall We Dance radically redefining the rules for what music could sound like in their respective mediums. Molded and influenced by the free-form world of jazz, Gershwin was all about subverting expectations, with his works proving so norm-shattering that they’re still being talked about today.

Gershwin would pass away in July 1937 due to complications stemming from a brain tumor. But his work still lives on to this day and influences some of the greatest artistic minds of the day...including Spielberg.

Spielberg’s Earliest Fascination with George Gershwin

Over 110 years after Gershwin was born, news broke that Spielberg was angling to make a movie about this famed composer. This wasn’t just a project that was in the earliest stages of development, Spielberg had set his sights on Zachary Quinto to play Gershwin and a filming start date of mid-2010 was being eyeballed. Marc Wright wrote the screenplay for this project, which was apparently moving at full speed once the news broke. People weren’t going to be waiting long to see what Spielberg’s vision of Gershwin’s life looked like.

There was also an underlying importance to this project, as it was being set up at DreamWorks SKG. The live-action studio Spielberg co-founded in 1994, DreamWorks had been through the wringer in the 2000s. Initially getting absorbed by Paramount Pictures after over a decade of being independent, the various executives at DreamWorks and Paramount got along about as well as fire and gasoline. By the end of the decade, DreamWorks had split off from Paramount and was ready to start fresh with a new distribution agreement with Disney’s Touchstone Pictures. Both Disney and DreamWorks brass were eager to kick off this new era of the studio with a fresh Steven Spielberg directorial effort. After considering several projects, including a new take on Harvey, a George Gershwin biopic was what Spielberg decided to focus on.

Despite initially looking promising, this George Gershwin movie never went any further than the initial announcement. The key issue here seems to be less that something was wrong with the proposed Gershwin biopic and more that Spielberg opted to focus his resources elsewhere. The acclaimed director would very quickly shift focus to a film adaptation of War Horse throughout 2010. It’s doubtful Spielberg was browbeaten by DreamWorks and Disney executives to change his mind about what movies he was interested in. But given the importance of his next directorial effort to DreamWorks as a company, it wouldn’t be shocking if Spielberg decided a war movie (a genre he’d previously flourished in) about a horse would be more audience-friendly (and prone to a bigger box office) than a George Gerwshin movie. In other words, one of these movies seemed much more poised to make big bucks for the vulnerable DreamWorks SKG than the other.

Will We Ever See the George Gershwin Movie?

One might imagine that, after War Horse was done, Spielberg would hop right back to a George Gershwin movie. However, Spielberg would very quickly finally get the financing he needed for his long-gestating Abraham Lincoln movie. A project years in the making, Spielberg fully set his sights on Lincoln. Even after that 2012 Spielberg movie was done, getting the Gershwin feature, which was set up at DreamWorks, was more difficult than ever. DreamWorks SKG had such a terrible 2011 at the box office that the studio had to drastically scale back its annual release slate. With minimal financial resources, realizing this Gershwin biopic was going to be an uphill climb. Spielberg opted to focus on projects like Bridge of Spies instead.

However, that doesn’t mean audiences should lose all hope for this movie to ever exist. In 2023, Deadline reported that a George Gershwin biopic was one of two potential projects, alongside a modern remake of Bullitt, the filmmaker was eyeballing as potential follow-up directorial efforts to The Fabelmans. However, there’s been no word from the man himself in the last few years on what his ambitions for the project are while the ongoing difficulties of getting any mid-budget adult dramas financed and released make it difficult to imagine who would pony up the cash to make this production a reality. Still, let’s never lose hope that an iconic composer will finally get a big-screen biopic from a fittingly legendary director. After all, Spielberg has constantly shown a love for the medium that Gershwin made his name in. A biopic coursing with that love and Spielberg’s sense of visual creativity could be something unspeakably special.