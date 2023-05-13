We might not ever end up getting a sequel to Richard Donner's masterpiece family film, The Goonies. That said, the closest thing we ever got to a follow-up would be a hysterical prank pulled on Donner by his producer and friend Steven Spielberg and the rest of the young cast that the beloved director needed a long-deserved break from. Many refer to The Goonies as if it were a cult classic. That's not an incorrect or unflattering way of describing the beloved film, but it's a title that implies that it didn't perform well upon its initial release. The Goonies was a gargantuan success at the box office, and was in the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1985 in the United States.

Plus, those who saw the film instantly fell in love with its infectiously likable cast and felt that their on-screen chemistry was something truly remarkable. Most would probably credit that to good writing, which the film certainly has. Still, it's also because the cast and crew of The Goonies forged an incredible camaraderie with one another that created lifelong friendships among the lot of them. Another big piece of a happy cast and crew are strong benevolent leaders, and The Goonies also certainly had that in director Richard Donner and executive producer (and impromptu assistant director towards the end of production) Steven Spielberg.

Both of the celebrated filmmakers are well-known for being fantastic directors of actors, particularly with children. Not only did they know how to get great performances out of the cast, but they also knew that they had to let the kids have a good amount of fun to make filming the movie not just feel like busy work. However, sometimes the people behind the camera need a good laugh, and Spielberg knew how to do just that.

The Entire Cast of 'The Goonies' Surprised Donner in Hawaii

In a recent tweet from writer Todd Spence, a long-lost video of an incredible prank on Donner orchestrated by The Goonies, The Fratellis, and Steven Spielberg made like One-Eyed Willy's Ship and resurfaced. According to Spence, Donner felt the need to take a vacation after The Goonies was completed, where he doubled as a director and a babysitter to the film's child stars. Thus, Donner took a nice relaxing trip to Hawaii, but lifelong prankster Steven Spielberg had other ideas. Conspiring with the cast members, Spielberg sent Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and more of the child stars from the film to surprise Donner at his Hawaii vacation home, wearing T-shirts that read "Goonies Go Hawaiian." Spielberg didn't stop there, as he also sent the stars behind the film's villains, the Fratellis, Anne Ramsey, Robert Davi, and Joe Pantoliano.

To say that Richard Donner was shocked by the surprise would be the understatement of the century. The acclaimed filmmaker was in a state of utter disbelief as he heard the voices of the children he hoped to escape, laughing hysterically and saying the words "I can't believe it" and "Oh my god" over and over again. He even jokingly tells the talkative kids to "shut up," but the huge smile on his face betrays any authority he hoped to achieve over the troublesome kids. Donner really reaches his breaking point as he belly laughs on his knees when he sees Ramsey, Davi, and Pantoliano reenacting their dysfunctional criminal family with the beautiful Hawaiian horizon in the background.

Richard Donner and Steven Spielberg Are Well-Known for Being Great with Kids

Donner was already a more than accomplished filmmaker by the time he had directed The Goonies, having previously helmed The Omen, Superman, Ladyhawke, and more. The Goonies marked the first time Donner had directed a primarily adolescent cast, but look at any behind-the-scenes photo from the project. You'll see that Donner felt right at home leading the future icons through a remarkable feature film. Clearly, the cast of The Goonies had a great relationship with their director, and their friendships with him lasted far beyond the film's wrapping.

Steven Spielberg is also well-known for being a great director of child actors, particularly when it comes to his modern alien classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Nowadays, most executive producers simply fund and oversee the projects they work on and let the director take the reins, but Spielberg took a very hands-on approach with The Goonies. He assisted in assistant directorial duties when production was nearing its conclusion. Corey Feldman remembers the filmmaker maintaining his jokey demeanor via many pranks, even bringing Feldman's friend Michael Jackson on set to surprise the cast.

Richard Donner Is Fondly Remembered As "The Greatest Goonie of All"

In July 2021, the filmmaking world lost one of its brightest stars with the passing of Richard Donner. Donner was remembered by all the main cast members of the film, with Sean Astin describing him as an immensely kind and caring human being who made his 12-year-old experience making The Goonies incredibly special. Steven Spielberg also had kind words to say for his friend and filmmaking peer, saying "Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all."

Speilberg's statement and the video of the cast's and the director's relationship show that Richard Donner was so much more than a leader. He was a member of the exclusive club of Goonies that captured the hearts of so many people in 1985. A director who not only created these fantastical and exciting worlds but feels like he maybe could have lived in them.