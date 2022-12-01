Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Fabelmans.

Steven Spielberg is one of the rare filmmakers who has tackled almost every genre. He’s perfected action films, fantasies, comedies, biopics, sci-fi adventures, an animated film, war epics, thrillers, and as of last year, his first musical. However, this year showed Spielberg tackling a story that truly only he can tell. The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical narrative about a young filmmaker, Sammy Falbelman (Gabriel LaBelle), who discovers his love of cinema at a young age. During several frantic moves, Sammy must deal with the deterioration of the marriage of his parents, Mitzi (Michelle Williams) and Burt (Paul Dano).

Spielberg is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. In addition to spotlighting many young directors and producing their work, Spielberg’s films are often cited by contemporary filmmakers as the reason that they chose their profession. Spielberg is also a notorious cinephile in his own right, and frequently goes to theaters. However, Spielberg is a product of his influences, like any other director. One name that he often cites is the legendary American filmmaker John Ford.

Ford is one of the most prominent directors in film history. During his lengthy career, Ford helmed such classics as The Searchers, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Quiet Man, Stagecoach, The Informer, The Grapes of Wrath, and How Green Was My Valley. In the final moments of The Fabelmans, Sammy finally gets to meet his hero when he has a meeting with Ford, played by the equally legendary filmmaker David Lynch. It’s a fun moment for Spielberg buffs, but it’s hardly the first time he’s made reference to Ford.

An Early Influence

The influence was there from the beginning; Spielberg appeared as an emerging talent in Peter Bogdanavich’s 1971 documentary film, Directed By John Ford, where he cited Ford’s influence on his work. He continues to reference Ford’s signature sweeping style when discussing his more recent projects. In 2011, Spielberg praised Ford during the press tour for War Horse, a historical epic that bears many similarities to Ford’s segment of How The West Was Won. In fact, Spielberg fans may have seen the ending of The Fabelmans coming, as it’s a story that he has enjoyed telling various press interviews over the years.

At the age of 15, a young Spielberg met the infamously cantankerous director during one of his first jobs in the industry. It was clearly a moment that resonated with him; while everyone he’s shown his films to seems to marvel in amazement, Ford is actually teaching him something new. Beyond the advice from his great-uncle, Boris Schildkraut (Judd Hirsch), he’s never had a mentor in the arts to look up to in The Fabelmans. Sammy is taught a lesson about style; Ford tells him that the placement of the camera is critical. This is paid off in the perfect final shot when the camera points upwards as Sammy joyously strolls through the film production lot.

There’s a bit of genius at work in the casting of Lynch. While Lynch often acts in his own films, he only seems to act in other projects if they’re from personal friends; he last appeared alongside longtime collaborator Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky. Having a director of Lynch’s reputation within the cast is just another way for The Fabelmans to celebrate the history of cinema. At first glance, Lynch and Spielberg seem like polar opposites in terms of style. Lynch emphasizes vague, surrealist imagery, while Spielberg creates spectacles of sweeping emotion. However, Lynch has the same affinity for “Americana” as Spielberg and Ford. He often reflects on classic cinema within his work; The Wizard of Oz is mentioned several times in Wild At Heart, and several early cinema devices pop up in Twin Peaks: The Return.

American Auteurs

The similarities between Ford and Spielberg's styles don’t end there. Although early cinema was greatly influenced by international filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa, Alfred Hitchcock, Ingmar Bergman, Stanley Kubrick, and Fritz Lang, Ford told stories that were squarely focused on the American point-of-view. This sounds an awful lot like Spielberg, who has told both real and fictitious stories of American heroism throughout his career. Ford falls into a similar category as Spielberg because they proved that commercial art can be heartfelt, critically acclaimed, and commercially viable. Ford was celebrated for his success during his own lifetime, winning a record four Academy Awards for Best Director; Spielberg has won two himself, although he’s widely predicted to win a third this awards cycle for The Fabelmans.

Ford and Spielberg are also notorious for being politically outspoken. One of the greatest ironies of Ford’s career was his long-running collaboration with John Wayne, a leading figure within the conservative party. Ford couldn’t be any more different than his favorite leading man; he fought against directorial mandates and defended Joseph Maciewicz from accusations of having Communist sympathies. The evidence of his activist spirit are imbedded within the text of his films. Young Mr. Lincoln honors the famous President during his youth, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance shows the cyclical nature of violence, and The Grapes of Wrath tackles economic inequity.

Similarly, Spielberg has often addressed relevant social and political themes within the stories that he tells. He’s handled such topics as anti-Semitism, slavery, LGBT relationships, journalistic integrity, political corruption, economic inequity, and sexism. He’s also an outspoken advocate in his own right, and is often seen contributing to political causes and progressive candidates. There’s an optimism within Spielberg’s body of work that is shared by Ford.

A History Of References

One of the posters that Sammy sees in Ford’s office is The Quiet Man, a film that clearly sticks with him. During a critical scene in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Elliot (Henry Thomas) watches Ford’s romantic classic with his alien friend. It wasn’t just a random reference; during the film’s production, Spielberg mentioned that Ford is “like a classic painter, he celebrates the frame, not just what’s inside it.” The two scenes mirror each other; Elliot offers E.T. protection and safety, similar to how Sean Thornton (John Wayne) shields Mary Kate Danaher (Maureen O’Hara) from the rain.

Spielberg has taken a keen interest in learning from Ford’s most celebrated classics. He had toyed with remaking The Grapes of Wrath, but legal disputes prevented him from moving forward. Both Ford and Spielberg did extensive research into Abraham Lincoln’s background for their respective biopics. If you want to see the influence of Ford’s World War II adventures like They Were Expendable and The Wings of Eagles, just check out the Indiana Jones films.

2022 was a year of cinematic reflection; between Sam Mendes’ tribute to theater workers in Empire of the Sun, Damien Chazelle’s stylized take on 1930s Hollywood in Babylon, and Ethan Hawke’s homage to classic actors in The Last Movie Stars, many great artists have paid tribute to their influences. Spielberg’s personal anecdote about an equally legendary director makes The Fabelmans a terrific homage for film buffs to enjoy.