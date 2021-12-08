Steven Spielberg's name is practically synonymous with "Hollywood," and for good reason: he's made a film of every genre, now, finally ticking off his erstwhile white whale, the musical, with the new critical hit West Side Story. But it's been rumored for a long time that his beloved Peter Pan take Hook, released in 1991 at the apex of Spielberg's filmmaking power, was originally intended to be musical, too. Now, in an interview with The Guardian, Spielberg has detailed why he didn't make Hook as a musical, and just how much of a last-minute decision it was.

In his words:

“I chickened out after the first week of shooting and took all the songs out. [...] It was the biggest paradigm shift I’ve ever had while directing a movie. It just didn’t seem right for some strange reason. Maybe I didn’t feel ready to do a musical. I was OK doing those little numbers in 1941 or Temple of Doom, and later there was a kind of zero-gravity dance to the Bee Gees in Ready Player One. I had a couple of false starts, too, with scripts that I began developing into original musicals. At some point, I decided I had to have the courage of my convictions.”

Image via TriStar Pictures

It's wild to imagine just how different a full-blown Hook musical would've been (the film as it stands, of course, includes a couple of songs, like "When You're Alone" as performed by Amber Scott). In the meantime, Spielberg has been dishing out advice for budding filmmakers saying:

“I hope they never learn anything about movie-making. I hope they never know. I hope they never see who's behind the curtain. I think if they don't want to be a filmmaker, so if they don't want to get into the business and they just want to be entertained or want to be transported somewhere else, it's best not to know too much because you don't want to knock down that proverbial fourth wall. You want to keep yourself safe and secure from any knowledge other than what the story is throwing back at you.”

West Side Story comes to theaters on December 10, with a cast featuring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose.

