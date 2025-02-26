No film director has ever been more successful than Steven Spielberg. There's literal proof of it in the numbers. As of the fall of 2023, Spielberg's movies had made a massive $10.7 billion worldwide, putting him a whole $2 billion above the second-place slot held by James Cameron. Spielberg has been pumping out instant classics since the 1970s, and while big family-centered films were his specialty, he also made several successful horror movies, with many others being adjacent to the genre. With films like Duel, Jaws, and Jurassic Park, Spielberg became a purveyor of mainstream horror. He has taken a big step back from it over the past several years, but with the genre on fire again, it's time for his return. And it looks like we might be getting it very soon.

Steven Spielberg Made Horror for the Masses