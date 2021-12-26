Steven Spielberg is one of the most versatile directors of all time. He has whisked us away on whimsical adventures with dinosaurs and aliens but has also taken us back in time to history’s darkest times. In every film, Spielberg is able to elicit a strong emotional response from the audience and this often wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of composer, John Williams.

While Spielberg creates amazing visuals, Williams is able to capture the visual world through his music. If you just heard Williams music without watching a Spielberg film, it immediately takes you back to the world that Spielberg created. Williams is also able to draw out a wide range of emotions including tragedy, magnificence, sadness, and adventure. Spielberg and Williams have worked with each other on many occasions and they strike gold every time. Here are the 7 best collaborations between John Williams and Steven Spielberg, ranked.

RELATED: ‘West Side Story’: Everything You Need to Know About the Steven Spielberg Remake That Has Critics Buzzing

7. Lincoln

In Lincoln, Spielberg captures a monumentally important moment in Abraham Lincoln’s time as president where he passed the 13th amendment which abolished slavery. Spielberg does an excellent job at capturing Lincoln’s struggles during this time and the battles he faced with congress and the confederacy. It’s also heightened by the award-winning performance from Daniel Day-Lewis.

Where Williams comes in is adding so much to the atmosphere of the film. Yes, he provides an uptick to the emotional moments, but he also makes Lincoln feel like it is set in Lincoln’s era. He uses various brass instruments and drums that could be heard during Lincoln’s time. Williams also adds to the moments of triumph but also to the moments of drama and sadness where Lincoln’s flaws are revealed. Lincoln tells the story of a victorious moment in America’s history and Spielberg and Williams successfully capture its importance and weight.

6. Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Seeing a UFO in real life would be an incredible experience and this is captured by Spielberg and Williams. Spielberg’s visuals create a hint of mystery, building up the eventual big reveal at the end. Initially, Williams’ score is blended with whimsy and horror as it is unclear what’s coming but it’s sure to be something special.

One of the most impressive uses of music in Close Encounters of the Third Kind is when the aliens are communicating. Williams uses music here as a language. It has rhythm and sounds friendly, but it is also jumbled and erratic as language can often be. The way Spielberg uses Williams’ score here as a direct form of communication is a unique decision and does make the aliens seem more otherworldly. In addition, there is still the emotional swell of music when we finally see the aliens, adding to the visual awe that Spielberg is creating. This provided an early preview of another alien encounter that Spielberg will create down the road.

5. Schindler’s List

Schindler’s List is easily the most upsetting score Williams has ever made but it only makes the events of Schindler’s List more harrowing to watch. The main theme of the film features a somber, solo violin with light orchestral backing and it makes the atmosphere feel as if all hope is gone. For many in the film, this could be the case, which Spielberg is able to emanate through his direction.

However, there are still hopeful moments, especially towards the end when Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) was able to save people from death in the Holocaust. What’s also important is where the score isn’t used in the film, as the silence provides no escape to what’s on-screen. The violence is never glorified by Spielberg or Williams, making it seem more real and harsh. However, Schindler’s List remains one of the toughest movies to watch and Spielberg’s direction, Williams’ score, and the black-and-white visuals add to this devastating feeling. It’s an important watch, even if it’s hard to get through.

4. Jaws

Jaws remains a true horror classic and a decision by Spielberg that has been widely praised is the choice to hide the shark for most of the film. Whether it was accidental or not due to the constant malfunctions of the shark, this decision made it more frightening as we never got a good look at the shark until the end. What makes the shark even more frightening is the score from Williams.

Williams’ music is used as an audio motif. You can tell where the shark is whenever the music begins. As the violins get louder, you know that the shark is getting closer to striking its next victim. It’s a genius use of sound that conjures up palpable suspense and builds up the eventual reveal of the shark. Jaws still works to this day and the treatment of the shark by Spielberg and Williams plays a huge role in its success.

3. Jurassic Park

In another Spielberg movie that revolutionized the industry, Jurassic Park contains some of Williams’ most iconic music. The visuals in Jurassic Park were revolutionary for 1993. The idea of seeing dinosaurs on the big screen was incredibly exciting and Williams and Spielberg hyped up these moments excellently. When John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) utters the words, “Welcome to Jurassic Park”, and we see the dinosaurs roaming the land, Williams’ theme captures this moment beautifully, allowing the audience to be brought into the awe of seeing dinosaurs.

It’s not just this scene, however. In “Journey To The Island”, the booming horns and percussions foreshadow the awesome journey to come and the scope of this mysterious island. Spielberg’s direction as the helicopter zooms through the island also captures the beauty and grand nature seen here. Spielberg really brought dinosaurs to life in Jurassic Park and Williams’ score immediately takes you back to the island every time you hear his scores.

2. E.T.

E.T. is a film that is entirely dependent on the emotional connection between E.T. and Elliott (Henry Thomas). If there is no connection, the movie falls flat. However, thanks to Spielberg and Williams, their connection is so emotionally gratifying that you find yourself weeping at the end. Spielberg’s choice to linger on the two as they say goodbye, followed by E.T. 's “I’ll be right here” is already a kick to the tear ducts. However, the brilliant building score from Williams makes you buy into this scene even further. There are feelings of happiness and relief as E.T. is finally safe, however, you know that this may be the last time that Elliott and E.T. ever see each other.

Also, let’s not forget the absolute movie magic of seeing E.T. and Elliott flying over the moon. The silhouette of the pair illuminated against the moon is breathtaking and Williams’ theme adds to the childlike wonder of this moment. However, Williams and Spielberg are still able to capture the tragic, more frightening moments where E.T. is in danger. The duo is able to make you feel every emotion that the film aims to extract, may it be happy, sad, or fearful.

1. Raiders of the Lost Ark

Really any of the Indiana Jones films could make this list but let’s stick with the original. Raiders of the Lost Ark remains one of the most perfect adventure films ever made and this is largely due to the film's director and composer. Spielberg’s choice to use many practical effects and stunts makes each scene feel incredibly authentic. Along with Harrison Ford’s performance, Spielberg makes Jones seem like a relatable hero, one who is skilled but also feels like a regular person.

The Indiana Jones theme created by Williams perfectly captures the sense of adventure and makes you feel energized whenever you hear it. There is a reason why Ryan Reynolds whistles the theme in Red Notice. It’s not just because the film is iconic, but also because the music can be used for any situation that feels like an exhilarating journey. So many films these days try to be a new version of Raiders of the Lost Ark but none of them will stand the test of time like this one. It has also been confirmed that Williams will be bringing his mastery to the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film.

'A Clockwork Orange' to 'The Shining': Why Wendy Carlos’ Scores Are So Special The "Mother of the Moog" and Rachel Elkind are a match made in heaven for beautifully atmospheric soundtracks.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email