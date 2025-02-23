Good news for fans of presidential dramas: one of the most acclaimed films in the genre's history will soon be getting a new home. Lincoln, the 2012 Walt Disney Studios drama about the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, will be available to stream on Hulu starting March 1. The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, features one of the most lauded performances of Daniel Day-Lewis' career and is widely considered one of Spielberg's greatest films.

The film, rather than a complete biopic of Lincoln (Day-Lewis), focuses on the last days of the American Civil War. It depicts how Lincoln works to end the conflict while trying to rebuild the pieces of a broken country. Additionally, the film also depicts congressional battles surrounding a range of issues, most notably the effort in the House of Representatives to pass the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. At the same time, Lincoln's home life is shown, where he must juggle being the president with being a father and husband.

The film is considered one of Day-Lewis' most groundbreaking performances for his portrayal of Lincoln, aged and tired after years of bloody war engulfed America. The film also stars several other familiar faces in major roles, including Sally Field as Lincoln's wife, Mary-Todd Lincoln; Tommy Lee Jones as Pennsylvania Rep. Thaddeus Stevens, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Lincoln's son, Robert Lincoln. Other cast members include Adam Driver, Jared Harris, David Strathairn, Colman Domingo, Walton Goggins, Hal Holbrook, Lee Pace, and more.

'Lincoln' Was Critically Acclaimed