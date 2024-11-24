Few filmmakers remain as influential in cinema as Martin Scorsese, and the list of his achievements in his long career remains vast. None of them, however, remains as iconic as Goodfellas, the 1990 gangster classic. The film has been praised by none other than Steven Spielberg as an inspiration for future generations, describing it as a "master class for any aspiring filmmaker who wants to see a breathtaking balancing act of multiple storylines, timelines, shocking violence and violent humor." It's easy to see why. Told through the eyes of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and his real journey as an associate of the mafia. The story strikes an impressively firm balance with its themes, pacing, and scale, making it unique as a mob story and the crowning achievement for Scorsese himself.

As a Mob Story, ‘Goodfellas’ Is Both Romantic and Cynical

If one were to watch only the first ten minutes, they could easily be forgiven for thinking that Goodfellas tends to glamorize a life of crime. To an extent, this is true, and such luxury is shown to be what draws many to idolize the mob in the first place. Even life in prison is shown to be admirable, or at least not as dreadful as it should be for others, and the Lufthansa heist feels like an exceptional victory, even by criminal standards. As the film goes on, though, it relishes in the paranoia of Hill and the unexpected murder of the vital characters marks the opening of the third act. Perhaps no scene makes the reality of mob life more clear than Hill’s final confrontation with Jimmy Burke (Robert De Niro) in the diner, a scene which feels polite on the surface but is boiling with tension underneath. For a genre that is often very violent by its nature and sometimes within the film itself, the most damning indictment of the mob involves two people having a double-layered conversation. With brilliant choices like these, it is no wonder Spielberg referred to the movie as an "epic cinematic masterpiece."

In the final scene, Goodfellas also reminds us how alluring the criminal lifestyle can be. Rather than regretting the life, Hill laments losing it, and his attitude turns what should feel like a happy ending into a bittersweet one that felt entirely fitting for the genre. Leaving the life is portrayed as being the correct decision in no uncertain terms, but it feels like social death to Hill — being too mundane for his liking. Indeed, his final monologue, the sound of a closing front door being similar to a prison cell, and the cover of "My Way" during the credits all show that, for him, the mob life was worth it.

The Scale of ‘Goodfellas’ Remains Small But Intimate

As a story, Goodfellas does something quite rare in most films, using narration throughout to convey what both Henry and Karen (Lorraine Bracco) feel about their situation. More than being a quick introduction to the life, it allows viewers to gain a sense of their inner turmoil, which feels very important in a criminal culture that relies upon a specific and subtle use of language among its own members. The stakes of the film are more individual than older mob stories, and there are no grand power plays between crime families that we might see in The Godfather, among others. Instead, the film explores the lifestyle, both at its best and its worst, through the eyes of someone who cannot even become a full member. Still, the mob had become Hill’s entire worldview, so his rejection of it by the end can make the climax feel almost apocalyptic.

‘Goodfellas’ Has a Restless but Impactful Energy

Despite being a film about the darkest parts of human society, Goodfellas can feel surprisingly fun to watch at times and the opening scene immediately hooks the viewer. The actors involved, particularly Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, can be both energetic and unstable, creating two of the best performances of the genre. For the characters, that very thrill remains part of what makes mob life so enticing and intoxicating for those involved. That said, it also has a dark side, and the story strikes a careful balance by acknowledging both such angles.

Towards the final act, the film turns this energy on its head, exploring the clear paranoia of Hill and his downfall in the span of a single exhausting day. While his excesses are generally toned down from real life, the fall of Hill comes with shocking speed and clarity. When he is left helpless and exhausted after being released on bail; that frantic energy is gone, replaced by a foreboding sense of total dread. That mastery of pacing and tone is one of many reasons why Goodfellas is considered a masterpiece today.

Goodfellas The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito. Release Date September 12, 1990 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Ray Liotta , Joe Pesci , Lorraine Bracco , Paul Sorvino , Frank Sivero Runtime 145 minutes Studio Warner Bros.

