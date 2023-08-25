The Big Picture Scorsese and Spielberg, both legendary directors, have a history of collaborations and project swapping dating back to the New Hollywood era.

Powerhouse directors Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg could feasibly be competitors. Both around the same age and emerging in roughly the same period during the New Hollywood, their filmmaking skills and influence are undisputed, as evident in Jurassic Park, Jaws, Raging Bull, and Taxi Driver, to name just a few. Both directors can make a valid argument in their favor as to why they are the greatest living American filmmaker. On the set of Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, during the filming of a pivotal scene, Spielberg lent his two cents, and in the process, helped make Scorsese's already great film a better one under his guise.

Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese Together Was a Lot, Even for Leonardo DiCaprio

When Scorsese, along with screenwriter Terence Winter, decided to adapt Jordan Belfort's memoir detailing his morally bankrupt dealings in the stock market trade and life of debauchery, there was no scenario where the film would be tame or anything that wasn't an unflinching portrayal for that matter. Anchored by a brilliant larger-than-life performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street is a roller coaster ride that is equally exhilarating and punishing. Scorsese lures the viewer to be entranced by the lavish lifestyle and unbridled hedonism of Belfort (DiCaprio) and his stock trading colleagues and friends. In a sobering twist of fate, his characters do not undergo repentance, as the director shows that the unchecked greed of capitalism and general fascination with the criminal underworld allows people like Belfort to walk away unscathed. The film, released on Christmas of 2013, was a box office hit and subsequently earned 5 nominations at the Academy Awards.

In the film, Belfort, who established Stratton Oakmont with Donnie Azoff (Jonah Hill), the brokerage house that defrauded shareholders, countless shareholders, secured the IPO (initial public offering) of Steve Madden (Jake Hoffman), a fashion retailer specializing in footwear. As was the status quo for Belfort and Azoff, this was executed under illegal means, as both secretly owned 85% of the company. Belfort brings Madden onto the stage on the trade room floor where Belfort asserts his power and riles up his pack of wolves. Madden, a successful entrepreneur, lacks any sense of stage presence. This is where Belfort takes over and invigorates the carnivorous urge within his brokers to sell Steve Madden stock.

This scene requires a spectacle contained with gravitas. An infectious charisma is how Belfort was able to build a corrupt empire from scratch. As a master filmmaker capable of reaching any cinematic height, capturing Belfort's king-like influence was within his powers, but the director was fortunate enough to be graced with the presence of Steven Spielberg, who happened to visit the set during the filming of the Steve Madden scene. The convergence of star power and cinematic genius was overwhelming for even a radiant star like DiCaprio. "That was like a double-whammy for everyone on set," DiCaprio described in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone who had to act that day was like, 'Spielberg and Scorsese are watching me? Jesus Christ!'"

Steven Spielberg Was Originally Just Stopping by 'Wolf of Wall Street's Set

According to Scorsese, Spielberg stopped by merely to say hello, but in a matter of no time, he was consulting Scorsese on the best way to position and frame shots of DiCaprio speaking on the trade room floor. "I think you should move the camera," Scorsese said in a jocular manner loosely detailing Spielberg's uncredited contributions. Jonah Hill was equally struck by the jarring image of two cinematic geniuses sitting beside each other discussing shots. In retrospect, Scorsese was fond of Spielberg's participation in the filming of The Wolf of Wall Street, as it reminded him of their frequent collaboration throughout the 1970s.

Spielberg's aid in the shooting of the Steve Madden sequence is identifiable to the average viewer because it requires an enthralling injection of entertainment. Scorsese's paraphrased suggestion from Spielberg to "move the camera" is realized in the tracking shot sweeping through the crowd of the trade room floor once Belfort states his battle orders. The camera glides forward, then backward, and pivots its angle. This is a signature shot in Spielberg's arsenal of visual language. While Scorsese's direction is certainly nothing short of electric, this tracking shot provides the kinetic energy that would be contagious among the stock traders of Stratton Oakmont. The crowd seemingly extends with no end in sight thanks to the propulsion of the camera.

This scene, and to a larger extent the basis of The Wolf of Wall Street, is an exercise in spectacle. Just as essential as Spielberg's ingenuity in shot selection and composition is Scorsese's understanding of his text. He recognizes Belfort as a maestro of hostility and a visceral temptation for wealth. Something as innocuous as the camera following Belfort as he paces along the stage is crucial to grabbing the attention of the viewer. The Wolf of Wall Street is an exercise in alluring the audience to the charisma of Jordan Belfort, just as his financial victims were. Who is better at capturing the hearts and minds of general audiences than Steven Spielberg?

Much of the legend surrounding Spielberg is his innate ability to conceive of the best possible shot immediately upon walking onto a set. His likeness as a filmmaking prodigy was further psycho-analyzed in his recent autobiographical film, The Fabelmans. On a similar wavelength to the long-believed myth that the director cemented himself in the industry by sneaking onto the Universal Studios lot, Spielberg arrived at the set of a film he has zero ties to and conjured up shots to make the film better. This was not just any film. This was The Wolf of Wall Street, a film by a peer of equal success and skill and a good friend, Martin Scorsese.