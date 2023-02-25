Steven Spielberg’s legacy as one of the greatest, most influential, and certainly most profitable filmmakers of all-time has been celebrated this year with the release of The Fabelmans, his semi-autobiographical story about growing up in a Jewish community, discovering his love of filmmaking, and his parents’ divorce. No matter how the Academy Awards shake out, time will likely be kind to The Fabelmans as Spielberg fans look back upon it as a summation of his career. As seen in the film, Spielberg’s exploration of filmmaking started at a very young age, and in reality his first feature length film made a profit of $1.

Long before Jaws became a cultural juggernaut and even before Spielberg proved his abilities as a filmmaker with the made-for-television film Duel, he created an ambitious science fiction project entitled Firelight at the age of 17. The science fiction adventure follows the scientists Tony Karcher (Robert Robyn) and Howard Richards (Clark Lohr) as they investigate a mysterious anomaly of colored lights that they believe may be of extraterrestrial origins. As members of their community begin to disappear, the scientists make a startling discovery about the shadowy alien visitors’ true purpose: they intend to take away their captives to their home planet of Altaris to create a zoo of humans to study and dissect.

Unlike other short projects Spielberg had made at a young age, Firelight was feature length at 140 minutes and screened in a few select theaters in Spielberg’s community. While it was an early indicator of his skills as a craftsman and signified his interest in science fiction stories, the only footage that remains of Firelight that is available now is a brief clip and the analysis provided by Spielberg in the HBO documentary about his life. However, you only need to look at his later work to see the influence that this adolescent production had on the rest of his career.

Steven Spielberg's Early Inspirations

As revealed in The Fabelmans, Spielberg had an interest in cinema at a young age after his parents took him to screenings in New Jersey; upon his family’s move to Phoenix, Arizona in early 1957, Spielberg began attending a local cinema on a weekly basis to catch up on new releases and check out older classics that were being redistributed. The Fabelmans cites the Best Picture winner The Greatest Show On Earth as the film that kicked off Spielberg’s ambitions, but he’s also mentioned classics such as Pinocchio, Godzilla, The Day The Earth Stood Still, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Lawrence of Arabia as highly influential.

Like most filmmakers, Spielberg’s earliest films were smaller shorts that he showed on his father’s video camera. In order to receive a merit badge in the Boy Scouts program, Spielberg created a nine-minute action western titled The Last Gunfight inspired by the films of John Ford, Spielberg’s idol that he would later work with in his first studio job. In a signifier of his later interest in World War II films, Spielberg created a more ambitious 40-minute war film entitled Escape To Nowhere following a critical African campaign during the climax of the war. The film is notable for its use of innovative wood pivots covered in dirt to set off the illusion of explosions as actors ran by.

'Firelight' Was Steven Spielberg's Most Ambitious Early Project

Firelight was easily the most ambitious project Spielberg made during this early stage, as his father Arnold Spielberg had granted him a budget of $500 to put together the shoestring production. While this made creating the illusion of a science fiction premise more challenging to create, Spielberg was able to use scrub land and locations in his house to double as the locations. As a talented clarinet player at the time, Spielberg composed the score himself with the assistance of his mother before recording a performance by the Arcadia High School band to sync up with the final cut.

Spielberg also utilized his school’s resources by hiring the cast of the theater department’s production of Guys and Dolls and I Remember Mama as his set of actors. While early Spielberg shorts often used his local friends and colleagues in the Boy Scouts, a slightly more experienced ensemble came as an advantage to Firelight. It was also notable for the heavy use of tracking shots; this would become a recurring element within nearly all of Spielberg’s films since.

'Firefly' Set the Tone for Spielberg's Legacy

Steven Spielberg began advertising a public screening for Firelight at his local cinema, the Phoenix Little Theatre, by hiring friends and family to distribute flyers. With tickets that cost only $1, Spielberg was able to make a measly profit when the premiere netted $501. While it was hardly Jurassic Park money, the experience Spielberg got allowed him to start moving up in the ranks of productions. He later worked as an unpaid intern at the editorial department of Universal Studios in the summer of 1964 before sneaking onto the Universal lot during his enrollment at California State University, Long Beach.

While Firelight is technically Spielberg’s first major production, it was the 26-minute 35mm short film Amblin’ that he shot through an opportunity at Universal that earned him a seven-year contract at the studio, making him the youngest director to do so in television productions. He would later gain his first professional job in 1969 when he directed a segment of the supernatural horror anthology show Night Gallery, written by Rod Serling and starring Joan Crawford.

Firelight may be one of the rare Spielberg projects that is lost to time, but its influence on the rest of his career is evident. The basic storyline of the film would serve as the primary basis for his 1977 masterpiece Close Encounters of the Third Kind, one of the few movies within his filmography that he had personally written. This kicked off a wider interest in science fiction that led to E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, War of the Worlds, and Ready Player One. Perhaps Spielberg buffs will never get the chance to actually see Firelight, but they can rest easy knowing that it was the project that kicked off the creative spirit of one of the greatest storytellers of all-time.