It's kind of ridiculous how long Steven Spielberg has been churning out classics. The director has dropped bangers in each of the last five decades, with another untitled sci-fi movie currently in development. Over this time, he reshaped blockbuster filmmaking and left a massive imprint on Hollywood. After blasting on the scene in the 1970s, the '80s saw the filmmaker honing his skills and pushing himself outside his comfort zone.

With this in mind, this list ranks Steven Spielberg's '80s output based on the films' quality, legacy, and the role they played in his decades-spanning career. What’s remarkable about Spielberg in that decade is how he juggled so many modes of storytelling without losing his voice. Whether orchestrating emotional alien encounters or capturing the terrors of war through a child’s eyes, his work always feels intimate — even when it’s big.

8 'Always' (1989)

Starring Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, John Goodman, and Brad Johnson