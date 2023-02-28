As impossible as it is to conceive, there was a time when Steven Spielberg wasn’t the most famous director in the world. Before E.T. and Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park and seemingly every other film that holds an integral place in popular culture had been released, Spielberg was just another wishful filmmaker in a sea of millions – young, ambitious, and with a passion for storytelling. Unsurprising for someone who appears to have the language of filmmaking woven into their very DNA, Spielberg was already making home movies before he had even taken one step through the gates of high school, and it’s clear that these had a significant impact on his early feature-length productions. Although it took until 1975’s Jaws for him to command a large enough budget to fully realize his visions (and even then, not without having to overcome an extensive number of behind-the-scenes troubles), this doesn’t mean that his debut films lacked technical prowess. If anything, they show it even more. Great artists have always been able to use creativity to bypass any restraint, and with his initial forays into the magical world of filmmaking, Spielberg demonstrated that perfectly.

Even Steven Spielberg's Home Movies Show Cinematic Mastery

Of everything Steven Spielberg has directed, Firelight is the most obscure – an odd thought considering that it’s arguably his most important work. The film marked his debut as a feature-length director, and was produced in 1964 when he was still nothing more than an innocuous seventeen-year-old student at Arcadia High School. When compounded with a budget that stretched to just $500 and a production crew that consisted solely of his friends and family, any sensible filmmaker would keep things simple to lessen the inevitable problems that come with a debut film. Not Spielberg, though, who instead took it upon himself a craft a sci-fi epic centered around the fictional town of Freeport, Arizona, after a series of colorful lights in the night sky coincides with the disappearance of many of its residents. It’s a plot that heavily evokes memories of 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind (so much so that the later film borders on being a quasi-remake), although Firelight opts for a darker tone that eschews the optimistic feel that would come to define most of Spielberg’s filmography.

It’s hard to judge a film that survives in such an incomplete state (only three minutes of its 135-minute runtime still exist, and even then most of the sound is missing), but the snippets we do have showcase Spielberg’s talent for weaponizing a limited toolset to his advantage. Without the capacity for lavish special effects to bring the UFOs to life, he instead resorts to vague luminous lights that leaves their true form unknown, adding to their mysterious and unnerving quality. Complimenting this is a superb use of bold red lighting and a bombastic musical score that wouldn’t sound out of place in a ’50s B movie, ensuring that the viewers always feel an overwhelming sense of dread even when the budget prevents this from being achieved in more conventional ways. Even more basic sequences convey an astonishing level of artistry, such as when a mundane shot of a screaming woman is accompanied by a dolly zoom that feels like a direct precursor to an iconic shot from Jaws. Firelight may lack a certain degree of shine, but the mastery of cinematic technique is unmistakable.

Steven Spielberg Used 'Duel's Production Constraints to His Benefit

Image via Universal Television

Seven years after Firelight, Spielberg got his first major gig when he was offered the chance to direct Duel, a television film based on a short story by renowned horror writer Richard Matheson (who also worked on the screenplay). Often described as Jaws but on land, Duel follows a middle-aged salesman (Dennis Weaver) being terrorized by the unknown driver of a semi-truck while traveling through the Mojave Desert. The premise is very straightforward, but while a lesser director would try to widen its potential with subplots and a more complex narrative to a vain attempt to illustrate their neglected skillset, Spielberg is smart enough to realize that its stripped-down concept is the film’s greatest asset. The result is a highly effective (and frequently terrifying) experience that demonstrates the power of simple stories well told, and its subsequent reputation as one of the greatest television films ever made catapulted his career to new heights.

The defining aspect of Duel is how Spielberg presents the antagonist driver. Aside from some brief shots of his arms and boots, he remains unseen for the entire runtime, leaving his presence as a mere suggestion. Obfuscating his real appearance gives him an undefinable quality that, as with the UFOs in Firelight, contributes to his menacing aura in a way that a tangible person never could. Much of this reasoning was a result of the strict timeframe Spielberg was operating under – the film was shot and edited in just over three weeks with a budget that didn’t even exceed $500,000, forcing him to get creative. This frantic nature bleeds through into the final result, with Duel speeding towards the finish line with nary a chance to catch its breath, mimicking the mindset of its unfortunate protagonist. The sound design is also brilliant, with a cacophony of roaring engines and clanking metal juxtaposed beautifully with the sudden moments of silence that are sprinkled through the film in an almost nefarious way, resulting in the audio mix generating half the suspense itself. These factors combine to make a TV movie like no other, and it’s hard to see how a larger budget would have benefited the film without jeopardizing the very style that made it so impactful.

'The Sugarland Express' Is Lesser-Known, but Essential

By the mid-1970s, Spielberg was making a healthy career for himself as one of the best directors in American television. However, his desire to reach the big screen was an unending one, and in 1974 he was finally given the opportunity to make that dream a reality with The Sugarland Express. Loosely based on a true story, the film recounts the tale of the couple Lou (Goldie Hawn) and Clovis Poplin (William Atherton) as they race across Texas to retrieve their child before he is placed into foster care, in the process become the subject of a state-wide manhunt after taking a police officer (Michael Sacks) hostage. Although the success of his later films has left it on the precipice of obscurity, The Sugarland Express is still a solid debut picture that proved vital in getting Spielberg’s name into the Hollywood limelight. But it easily could have done the opposite.

The Sugarland Express was released six months after the similarly themed Badlands, itself the latest example of the increasingly dominant New Hollywood movement – a trend that had started with the also similarly themed Bonnie and Clyde. While The Sugarland Express shares many of the traits associated with these films, it also features undercurrents of the more pop-friendly movies that Spielberg would spend the next fifty years populating his filmography with, putting it at a crossroads between two diametrically opposed methods of filmmaking. For example, while the namesakes of Bonnie and Clyde have sympathetic qualities, they are also unequivocally the villains – something that is not shared with Sugarland’s protagonists who are instead characterized as well-meaning victims whose motives any parent could understand. However, it’s exactly this unique mix that made The Sugarland Express (and specifically its main characters) such a standout, ensuring it had a distinctive voice in a subgenre that often struggled to find one. Despite receiving only moderately positive reviews, it’s clear that Spielberg’s talent for pushing arthouse sensibilities through the lenses of commercial viability left an impression on producers Richard D. Zanuck and David Brown. No wonder they kept him around for their next project.

Behind-the-Scenes 'Jaws' Troubles Forced Spielberg to Get Creative

Image via Universal Pictures

Which brings up full circle to Jaws. While Spielberg was afforded a considerably higher budget this time around thanks to Peter Benchley’s titular novel having already topped charts worldwide, a litany of technical issues because of Spielberg’s insistence on shooting on the ocean – most of which centered around the mechanical shark – saw the influence of his earlier films continuing to make their presence felt. The shark broke down…a lot…to the point that Spielberg had to resurrect his thought processes from Duel just to keep production afloat. Whereas the script called for the equivalent of a giant spotlight on the shark whenever it swam into view, Spielberg instead chose to disguise its appearance with the use of floating yellow barrels or by filling the airwaves with the screams of its victims. This allusion to horror played a substantial role in the film’s enduring legacy in the horror-thriller genre, becoming the finest example of why the unknown is always more frightening than the known.

Ever since Jaws erupted into theatres with a record-breaking opening weekend that eventually carried it to the title of highest-grossing film ever made, Steven Spielberg has enjoyed an unrivaled level of freedom that has allowed him to build one of the strongest (if not the strongest) filmography in cinema. These days, it’s hard to imagine money ever being an obstacle in his unending pursuit to create another masterwork, but it’s important to remember that his skills as a director are in no way handicapped by his budget. Quite the opposite, in fact. Anyone can make a film on a shoestring budget, but only the best can utilize those restrictions in such a way that they contribute to a stronger end product – all the while proving that the absence of money is no excuse for poor writing or a lack of ambition. Spielberg’s early films are a fantastic example of this. They may not be as sleek as his later films, but there’s no questioning their impact on both his career and cinema in general.