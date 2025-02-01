Steven Spielberg - the man, the myth, the legend. Many people in Hollywood have stories about Spielberg, but he earns exceptional bragging rights when it comes to his start in the film industry. He was supported by Joan Crawford after working with her on a short called Eyes for the TV anthology Night Gallery. With so much doubt in Spielberg expressed so early on, his career may not have existed without Crawford's endorsement, and then the world wouldn't have gotten some of the greatest movies ever made.

Spielberg is one of the legendary directors of Hollywood whose movies and ideas have stood the test of time. To this day, people recognize his signature style and can be certain they're watching a Steven Spielberg movie. As someone who's so in love with storytelling and cinema, Spielberg indeed gave the world some important movies that impacted the world, cinematically and otherwise. His career also gave other directors and storytellers an inspiration to never stop dreaming, which is something Spielberg would likely advise to anyone who wants to be in film.

10 'Duel' (1971)

Steven Spielberg's First Theatrical Release

After filming Duel as a television movie, Steven Spielberg became widely praised for the movie's fast-paced and tense storytelling. Richard Matheson wrote the screenplay after his short story about a personal experience with road rage. With Spielberg still on shaky legs regarding his directorial career, Duel was the ideal feature to launch him into the stratosphere. After becoming a TV hit, he was asked to extend and prepare Duel for a theatrical release, making it the first movie to hit theaters in Spielberg's career.

Duel follows David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a regular salesman driving through rural California to a meeting with a client. Along the way, David is intercepted by a driver of a semi-truck, and a tense pursuit ensues. He and the semi-truck driver enter a duel on the road, with the latter becoming increasingly more violent and insistent in getting back at David for passing him. For anyone that wishes to understand Spielberg and dive into the less known parts of his career, his brilliant debut film Duel is the best place to start.

9 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

A Semi-Autobiographical Dive Into Spielberg's Past