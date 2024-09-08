To say that Steven Spielberg is one of the most important directors of all-time would be a significant understatement, as there may not be another living artist who has done as much to reshape the way that cinema is perceived. In addition to essentially creating the modern blockbuster and summer movie season, Spielberg has helmed many all-time classic films, including an Academy Award winner for Best Picture with Schinder’s List.

There are few filmmakers who know how to capture action and suspense quite like Spielberg, who is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible on screen with his inventive use of technology. Although Spielberg has certainly made some slower, more serious films, he is best associated with the pure feelings of exhilaration that viewers have when leaving the theater on a high note. Here are the ten most thrilling Steven Spielberg movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Sugarland Express’ (1974)

Starring Goldie Hawn and Richard Dreyfuss

The Sugarland Express was the first theatrical film that Spielberg directed after his debut project Duel was released on television, and it certainly proved that he was a filmmaker to watch. The car chase thriller starred Goldie Hawn and Richard Dreyfuss as outlaws who outrun authorities in Texas, only to attract the attention of the local media outlets that hail them as trailblazers.

The Sugarland Express is one of the most fast paced films of Spielberg’s entire career, as the momentum of the chase rarely slows down. On a psychological level, The Sugarland Express is one of the most dynamic films he has made, as it fits within the “New Hollywood” era themes of focusing on morally dubious characters that don’t ascribe to traditional notions of heroism. Additionally, the use of Texas iconography felt like Spielberg was adding his own tribute to the western genre.

9 ‘Bridge of Spies’ (2015)

Starring Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance

Bridge of Spies was a more mature spy thriller from Spielberg, as it explored how the brilliant American lawyer James Donovan (Tom Hanks) came to negotiate for the freedom of two military pilots by working out a deal with a Russian spy (Mark Rylance). The film perfectly captured the Cold War paranoia of the era, as it is clear that any breakdown in communication between the United States and the Soviet Union could result in a conflict with significant civilian casualties.

Bridge of Spies is able to explore the threats that Donovan faced at home, as his family was threatened by political extremists for supporting the Constitutional rights of a spy to be tried fairly in court. While it’s light on action, the sequences of aerial ascension that Spielberg includes in the beginning are just as exciting as any action film that he has directed.

8 ‘West Side Story’ (2021)

Starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort

West Side Story is one of the few remakes that is better than the original, as Spielberg was able to expand on the story of the 1961 original by giving more depth to the Hispanic characters. Although the touching romance between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) is just as moving as it is in the original, Spielberg was able to show how the ethnic tensions resulted in frequent conflicts between volatile young men.

Spielberg’s use of blocking and lighting results in a captivating period piece that captures the state of economic despair that the urban communities in New York City were in during the aftermath of World War II. It’s a shame that West Side Story under-performed at the worldwide box office, as it is a modern musical masterpiece that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen imaginable.

7 ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989)

Starring Harrison Ford and Sean Connery

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is a brilliant sequel that featured some of the most captivating sequences in the entire Indiana Jones franchise. The opening scene featuring River Phoenix as a younger version of Henry Jones Jr. was a great way to introduce a new adventure, but the tank chase and motorcycle escape ensure that the film never loses its sense of momentum.

Indiana and the Last Crusade is a particularly thrilling sequel because of how emotional it is, as each action sequence seeks to further complicate the relationship between Indy (Harrison Ford) and his father (Sean Connery), whose relationship has been in shambles for decades. The film also features an amazing turn from Julian Glover as the Nazi sympathizing billionaire Donovan, whose brutal attacks on Indy’s father make him one of the most evil Indiana Jones villains ever.

6 ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Starring Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic Park is one of the most perfect films of its decade, as Spielberg was able to use groundbreaking computer generated imagery to truly bring the dinosaurs of Michael Crichton’s novels to life; ironically, the visual effects in Jurassic Park are so good that they put the design of the modern Jurassic World sequels to shame.

Jurassic Park is brilliant because it takes its time getting to the reveal of the dinosaurs, creating suspense as to when they will eventually reign free and start picking off the human characters. Spielberg was smart to include only a few moments with the Tyrannosaurus Rex in order to avoid overexposing the creature, as shocking deaths that it causes certainly rank among the most violent moments in any PG-13 movie. Jurassic Park proved that summer blockbusters could be smart, scary, and filled with heart.

5 ‘Munich’ (2005)

Starring Eric Bana and Daniel Craig

Munich is one of the darkest films of Spielberg’s career, as it explored the violence between secret service agencies in Israel and Palestine that is just as relevant today as ever before. Spielberg creates a masterful spy thriller that examines the lengths that groups will go to in order to achieve revenge; an opening sequence detailing the horrific terrorist attack at the Munich Olympic Games is one of the most haunting moments that Spielberg has ever put on film.

Munich is particularly thrilling because of its ambiguity, as Spielberg was unwilling to present an easy solution to the conflict that would leave the audiences walking out with a clear conscience. While it’s not always an easy film to watch, Munich is proof that Spielberg is by no means the “safe, warm-hearted” filmmaker that he is often unjustly accused of being.

4 ‘Minority Report’ (2002)

Starring Tom Cruise and Samantha Morton

Minority Report is one of the more predictive films that Spielberg has made, as it seemingly got ahead of the debate about surveillance and law enforcement long before it became the subject of international discourse. While the ways in which Spielberg brings to life a lively version of the future are quite impressive, Minority Report is unafraid to look at the shady ways in which governmental forces would be able to take advantage of experimental technology with unclear ethical parameters.

Minority Report is a great noir story with amazing set pieces, and features Tom Cruise in one of the most uncharacteristically vulnerable roles of his career. While Minority Report includes some haunting commentary about the necessity of holding those in power accountable for their actions, it's the depiction of a grieving parent that makes the film so impactful on an emotional level.

3 ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

Starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon

Saving Private Ryan is quite simply one of the greatest war movies ever made, as Spielberg captured the sacrifices that veterans made in a brutal depiction of World War II. While the now iconic opening scene that recreates D-Day started the film off on a particularly thrilling note, the film gets more emotionally complex when Captain Hiller (Tom Hanks) and his team are sent deep into enemy territory to rescue Private Ryan (Matt Damon) and return him home safely to his family.

Saving Private Ryan is a film in which major characters die at unexpected moments, and does not shy away from exploring the disturbing tactics taken in such a critical conflict. Although some have accused the film’s ending scene of being too saccharine, it only feels odd when compared to the thrilling work of pure spectacle that preceded it.

2 ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

Starring Harrison Ford and Karen Allen

Raiders of the Lost Ark is a pure masterpiece of action and adventure, allowing Spielberg to create the style of 1930s film serial with a purely exhilarating experience. The opening boulder chase in which Indy recovers the Golden Idol is an amazing character introduction, but it's one that soon fades into memory as Indy is met with new dangers on his search for the Ark of the Covenant and reunion with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

The entire Indiana Jones franchise is successful because it merges fantasy with history, and Raiders of the Lost Ark finds a perfect antagonist with the Nazis during the years before the beginning of World War II. Although the truck chase and marketplace shootout are terrific set pieces, the final moments in which the powers of the Ark are unleashed is a work of madcap horror filmmaking that may rank as the single scariest sequence that Spielberg has ever created.

1 ‘Jaws’ (1975)

Starring Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss

Jaws is everything that a summer blockbuster should be, so it's not surprising that Spielberg’s most influential film went on to inspire a complete sea change in the way that Hollywood made movies. Spielberg’s decision to only tease the appearance by the shark before finally revealing his hand was a masterstroke that ended up heightening the level of suspense throughout. As a result, the few gory moments that Spielberg does end up including feel even more shocking.

It would be impossible to discuss Jaws and not mention the Academy Award-winning musical score by John Williams, which became more iconic than the film itself. Williams and Spielberg have one of the most important working relationships in Hollywood history, and the suspense that is created from the simple notes in the Jaws theme music was enough to give generations of moviegoers all sorts of wild nightmares.

