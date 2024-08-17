When discussing the greatest directors of all time, Steven Spielberg must be a part of the conversation. With an impressive catalog of films, Spielberg is one of the most prestigious figures in Hollywood, making every movie with his name on it a must-see. He is the most commercially successful director and has amassed 22 Oscar nominations and 3 wins, with 13 films nominated for Best Picture that he either directed, wrote, or produced.

However, while the director certainly has many impressive films, almost all of which have received acclaim and recognition from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, he does have six films that have never received an Oscar nomination. Unlike the rest of his pictures, these six didn't even receive credit for the sound, acting, music, or anything. While this lack of recognition may lead fans to believe these films are bad, that's not necessarily the case because even the most mediocre Spielberg movie is still better than most efforts by other directors.

7 'Twilight Zone: The Movie' (1983)

Starring Scatman Crothers, Bill Quinn, Martin Garner

Close

Twilight Zone: The Movie takes classic episodes from the TV show and remakes them, putting together an anthology movie. As one of the greatest sci-fi TV shows ever, The Twilight Zone used horror, drama, comedy, and sci-fi elements to create mind-bending stories that revolutionized TV. This movie remakes the episodes "Kick the Can," "It's a Good Life," and "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" while also adding an entirely new segment. Spielberg co-directed the film with John Landis, George Miller, and Joe Dante.

Unfortunately, the most memorable part of this movie was the horrifying incident on set that took the lives of Vic Morrow and child actors Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Ye Chen. This horrific event changed multiple laws and the way Hollywood dealt with stunts in the future. Spielberg broke off his friendship with Landis after the incident. Regardless, the movie still went forward, and while it did deliver on some scares and thrills of the original, it didn't live up to what came before. Twilight Zone: The Movie forever lived in the shadow of the catastrophe, making it a movie Spielberg would like to forget about.

RENT ON APPLE

6 'Always' (1989)

Starring Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, John Goodman

Image via Universal Pictures

Spielberg is no stranger to doing necessary remakes of classic films, with Always being a remake of A Guy Named Joe. With the original set during the Second World War, Always moves the setting into modern times with fighter pilots but keeps the same story intact. After going on one final flight to stop a forest fire and save his friend, Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) unfortunately dies but comes back as a ghost. In his new supernatural form, the pilot mentors a younger pilot and witnesses the rookie fall in love with his old girlfriend.

With some sappy writing and fluctuating acting, Always ends up as a movie with incredible potential bogged down by a few flaws.

Always has Audrey Hepburn's final role before passing away in 1993 making it more significant than many would realize. It dares to try something new, delivering a romance movie with an incredibly inventive premise; unfortunately, it doesn't land as well as it could have. With some sappy writing and fluctuating acting, Always ends up as a movie with incredible potential bogged down by a few flaws. This movie is a mish-mash of great and bad elements, creating a strange experience that will make fans cry to tears and cringe within minutes.

RENT ON APPLE

5 'The Terminal' (2004)

Starring Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Based on the real-life story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, The Terminal retells the events with Tom Hanks as the leading man. Nasseri was expelled from Iran in 1977 after protesting the oppressive rule; with no home or official documents, he lived in a French airport for 18 years until a heart attack in 2022. The Terminal loosely adapts this unbelievable story, creating a fictional country and story where Viktor would live in an airport, dealing with these issues and facing the unexpected problems that come with it.

Facing many controversies due to the many changes to the original story, The Terminal is a polarizing film that will have fans loving or hating it. The retelling of events makes for a complete story with a satisfying conclusion that sprinkles in spices of humor, drama, and inspiration. However, the additions water down an already incredible and weird story. The Terminal would have been much better by telling the actual events more closely, making the impact more real. The movie is by no stretch terrible, and fans of Spielberg and Hanks should definitely give it a watch; still, The Terminal feels a bit hollow, with not every aspect landing the way it should.

4 'The BFG' (2016)

Starring Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Rebecca Hall

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Based on Roald Dahl's 1982 novel of the same name, The BFG is Spielberg's first Disney film. After ten-year-old orphan Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) encounters the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance), her life changes dramatically in a quest for friendship and struggles. However, her budding friendship with the giant warrants unwanted attention from a group of evil giants hellbent on destroying the human world. Sophie and the Big Friendly Giant must travel to London and convince the queen to assist them in taking down these evil giants and save the world.

Kid's films aren't often nominated for the Oscars, but The BFG does provide some incredible animation that should have gotten a nomination. While adults may not get the same enjoyment, the film is heartwarming, fun, and full of childlike wonder that is sure to make kids happy. The wonderful dynamic of Sophie and the Big Friendly Giant makes their journey a delight, with enjoyable comedy and an entertaining story. However, the sometimes unsettling animation does create a weird vibe, not to mention the plot is pretty simple. Overall, The BFG has some great elements, but in the end, it is just an okay film for kids and a somewhat forgettable entry among Spielberg's impressive filmography.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch in Disney+

3 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Starring Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen

Image via Paramount Pictures

After the original Indiana Jones trilogy ended in 1989, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull revived the franchise nearly 20 years later. Despite its mixed reviews, this movie is the highest-grossing of the franchise, with almost $800 million. Drawing inspiration from 1950s B-list movies, it has Indy traveling to Peru to find the Crystal Skull, encountering soviet agents and extraterrestrials.

Fans may wonder why Crystal Skull has a somewhat strong reputation despite being considered the worst Indiana Jones movie. While it definitely has many major flaws, the film is still an enjoyable journey, just like every movie in the franchise. The sci-fi twist adds something new to the table, resulting in some fun, albeit weird, moments. Cate Blanchett is brilliant as the villain, making Crystal Skull worth watching for her performance alone. Yes, the film is ridiculous and has a nonsensical plot and ending, but it deserves more credit for its fun adventure, which at least makes for an entertaining watch.

2 'The Sugarland Express' (1974)

Starring Goldie Hawn, Ben Johnson, Michael Sacks

Image via Universal Pictures

The Sugarland Express is Spielberg's theatrical debut and also marks his first collaboration with legendary composer John Williams. This movie follows two married crooks (Goldie Hawn and William Atherton) who lost custody of their son. After getting out of jail, the two kidnap a police officer (Michael Sacks) and go on a journey to get back their son. Along the way, they become local legends and gain the attention of the police, creating a thrilling chase for the entire movie.

With this movie and many of his earlier projects, Spielberg proves that films can be great even with a small budget. The Sugarland Express is equally funny as it is thrilling, with the comedic duo forming an odd bond with the captured police officer. The coherent narrative helps drive the story forward, and the central couple is quite endearing; despite their evil ways, fans root for their noble objective. The Sugarland Express is an essential Spielberg film that would have at least been nominated for an Oscar if it wasn't the director's theatrical debut.

The Sugarland Express Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 5, 1974 Cast Goldie Hawn , Ben Johnson , Michael Sacks , William Atherton , Gregory Walcott , Steve Kanaly Runtime 110 minutes Writers Steven Spielberg , Hal Barwood , Matthew Robbins

1 'Duel' (1971)

Starring Dennis Weaver, Jacqueline Scott, Eddie Firestone

Image via Universal Television

Adapting a short story of the same name, Duel is a classic straight-to-TV movie and Spielberg's first feature-length film. The movie follows a salesman traveling to California to meet with a client; however, he encounters a pest behind the wheel of a massive oil tanker on his travels. The driver's antics get increasingly dangerous, forcing the salesman to take matters into his own hands and deal with the lunatic in an intense action thriller.

The simple plot shouldn't fool fans, as Duel is a thrilling masterpiece full of incredible stunt work, acting, and an effective story that gives fans what they want. It's one of Spielberg's best thriller movies, focusing on creative action sequences and impressive stunts that use the simple plot as a strength. Duel uses clever camera angles and building tension to create an unexpected masterpiece that fans need to watch to get a better look at an early Spielberg. Duel highlights the director's strengths at a young age, showing just what he was capable of.

Duel Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 13, 1971 Cast Dennis Weaver , Eddie Firestone , Gene Dynarski , Tim Herbert , Charles Seel , Alexander Lockwood Runtime 90 minutes Writers Richard Matheson

NEXT: The 10 Best Alfred Hitchcock Film Noir Movies, Ranked