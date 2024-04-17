The Big Picture Steven Spielberg and David Koepp will reunite for a new UFO project.

Koepp returns to the Jurassic franchise for the fourth Jurassic World movie, directed by Gareth Edwards.

The UFO movie will be a return to the sci-fi/adventure genre for Spielberg after focusing on musicals and his semi-autobiographical tale The Fabelmans in recent years.

Steven Spielberg and David Koepp took audiences on a wild ride back when Jurassic Park premiered on the big screen in 1993, with the adaptation cementing its place in blockbuster cinema history. According to Variety, the duo is back in business, with Spielberg and Koepp teaming up once again for an upcoming UFO movie. While a title for the movie hasn't been set, and details are sparse, the fact that the writer and director who brought one of the best blockbusters in history to life will work together once again should be exciting enough as an announcement, for now. Since Jurassic Park, Koepp and Spielberg have collaborated on a number of projects including War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Years after Spielberg worked on Jaws, the filmmaker decided that he would adapt Michael Crichton's novel about a dinosaur theme park gone wrong for the big screen. He recruited Koepp to help write the screenplay, and the result was a cultural juggernaut that has spawned five sequels and billions at the box office — and the franchise is set to continue next year with a new Jurassic World movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

In recent years, Spielberg has stepped away from the dinosaur-related franchise, allowing other filmmakers to explore the latest Jurassic World trilogy. Instead of dealing with the consequences of John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) dream, the legendary filmmaker recently poured his heart and soul into a movie based on his youth in The Fabelmans. The film about a young man who wished to become a filmmaker was critically acclaimed, and it earned a variety of nominations during last year's awards season. Spielberg also directed a remake of West Side Story starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort.

David Koepp's Is Working on 'Jurassic World 4'

Close

While Spielberg only remains on the Jurassic World team as an executive producer, Koepp is ready to step back into the world of the franchise. The screenwriter will work on the script for Jurassic World 4, which will be directed by Gareth Edwards and roar on the big screen next summer. In addition to his return to Jurassic World, Koepp recently worked on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the sequel that allowed Harrison Ford to step back into his legendary role as the fearless explorer for one final adventure. More than thirty years after Jurassic Park redefined blockbuster films, Koepp remains dedicated to the legacy of his previous work with Spielberg.

A release date hasn't been set for Spielberg and Koepp's next film. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Jurassic Park is available to stream on Netflix.

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill , Laura Dern , Jeff Goldblum , Richard Attenborough , Bob Peck , Martin Ferrero Main Genre Adventure Writers Michael Crichton , David Koepp Tagline An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making

Watch on Netflix