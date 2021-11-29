Over the years, Steven Spielberg has been attached to a bevy of movies that never got further than a press release announcing his creative participation. Decades of news articles in outlets like Deadline or Variety will reveal countless instances of supposedly red-hot Spielberg projects that eventually fizzled out into being only theoretical endeavors. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just a reflection of how busy and in-demand this auteur is nearly half a century after Jaws first debuted. It’s only natural that Spielberg’s busy schedule would ensure that only a handful of new directorial efforts get in front of the camera.

However, a handful of these prospective projects got farther along than just the announcement of Spielberg coming on board to direct. A sliver of Spielberg’s unmade features went so far as to secure cast members before getting the plug pulled. So it is with The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, a thriller that was once aiming to debut in theaters in 2017.

The first news about this film broke in April 2016, which revealed Spielberg’s next movie would chronicle the true story of a Jewish boy named Edgardo Mortara in Italy who was kidnapped and raised in the Catholic Church. A script had been written by Tony Kushner, the man responsible for the scripts for prior Spielberg movies like Lincoln and Munich. He wasn’t the only Spielberg-friendly artist joining the production. This announcement also revealed that Mark Rylance, who had just scored an Oscar for his performance in Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies, was onboard to portray Pope Pious IX.

It's easy to see why Spielberg was attracted to this story given how much theology had informed his darker adult-driven works. Films like Schindler’s List and Munich explored different facets of Judaism, a religion he grew up in and still practices. Meanwhile, the presence of Catholicism would end up being a part of a later Spielberg/Kushner effort, West Side Story. The prospect of grappling with religions may ward off some filmmakers, but Spielberg has a fascination with this material, which could’ve been put to good use on Edgardo Mortara.

Plus, the concept of Mortara being taken away from his family would’ve made for a unique evolution on Spielberg’s thematic motif dealing with broken families. Typically, broken families in Spielberg movies involve a parent who voluntarily left (like in E.T.). Much like with the adolescent protagonist of Empire of the Sun, though, Edgardo Mortara would’ve focused on a youngster who is forcibly separated from still-married parents. This would’ve been about a kid adjusting to a new family, not because of divorce, but larger-than-life circumstances. Spielberg’s fondness for this kind of material, as well as his gift for examining the perspectives of youngsters, had the potential to render this story with emotionally devastating results.

With these relevant themes embedded into this story, it became clear why Spielberg was pursuing this project. By the end of the Summer, it looked like this endeavor was inching closer to becoming a reality once Oscar Isaac signed on to star in the role of Mortara as an adult. Having already worked with filmmakers like Nicolas Winding Refn, Alex Garland, and The Coen Brothers, Isaac was no stranger to performing for iconic auteurs. The prospect of portraying the lead of a Spielberg movie, though, was a whole other level and promised to be something special.

Spielberg’s Edgardo Mortara movie gained enough steam that it soon spawned an imitator. In 2016, The Weinstein Company announced a movie covering this story, one that would see Robert de Niro playing Pope Pious IX. Director Baltasar Kormakur was on board to direct and the production was aiming to be ready to hit theaters in 2017. Spielberg, at one point, flirted with the idea of directing this long-gestating project but parted ways due to prior animosity with Harvey Weinstein. As a result, The Weinstein Company began aggressively bringing this project to life. In another timeline, moviegoers would’ve gotten a Volcano/Dante’s Peak style showdown between two movies about the life of Edgardo Mortara.

However, such a duel never occurred primarily because The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara stalled out at the start of 2017. Despite further advancements like securing financing from the Leone Film Group, Spielberg ended up canning the production. The fatal problem that killed this film boiled down to casting. This filmmaker couldn’t find a suitable child actor to portray the young version of Edgardo Mortara. Throughout his career, Spielberg’s managed to work with adolescent talent ranging from Dakota Fanning to Christian Bale to Haley Joel Osment. With this kind of track record, as well as just the quality of Edgardo Mortara at stake, it’s clear why not just any young performer would do here.

After this project ground to a halt, Spielberg didn’t waste any time ensuring that 2017 would still entail a new directorial effort from this cinema legend. This filmmaker soon jumped on to tackle The Post, which began shooting in May 2017 and managed to debut in limited release on Christmas Day in the same year. In another timeline, moviegoers would’ve been lining up at their local multiplex to check out a Spielberg/Isaac collaboration, but it was just not meant to be.

Of course, the talented folks involved in this abandoned Spielberg project have kept busy in the intervening years. Isaac, for one, has continued to show up in high-profile projects, including a lauded turn in The Card Counter and taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe character Moon Knight. Both Spielberg and Kushner continued to work together on West Side Story as well as 2022 feature The Fablemans. The latter will even see Spielberg penning a screenplay with Kushner, making it only the fourth script the artist has penned since 1970.

As for the tale of Edgardo Mortara, though there’s been no momentum on Spielberg’s take on the material, it does appear that it is set to finally hit the big screen. Marco Bellocchio is preparing to helm a movie based on this man’s life. To help lend authenticity to the project, Bellocchio is basing it on first-hand documents chronicling Mortara’s experiences. With any luck, audiences may finally get a cinematic representation of this true story, even if it is one disappointingly lacking in either Spielberg or Isaac.

