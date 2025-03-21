It feels like the Russo Brothers are the only filmmakers to actively benefit from the Marvel Studios system, and The Electric State definitively proves that. Their outrageously overpriced clunker is a real low point in their post-MCU career, as it misguidedly tries to convince the audience that an algorithmic approach to storytelling works. What makes it so disastrous is that a movie with a similar premise (a sci-fi spectacle about technology rooted in nostalgia) has worked before, as Ready Player One proved, directed by the guy the Russos are clearly so inspired by, Steven Spielberg. While far from his best work, Ready Player One is worth going back to for no other reason than it proves that Spielberg is still the undisputed master of the blockbuster form.

What Is Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' About?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In 2045, after unexplored society-changing events, people spend most of their time in ramshackle homes, plugged into an online matrix game called the Oasis. In this world, people can envision themselves as whoever they want to be, completely submerged in a reality dominated by pop culture ephemera and strict video game logic. Superfan Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) knows all the ins-and-outs of the game and its legendary creator, James Halliday (Mark Rylance), which will come in handy for the ultimate quest. Before he died, Halliday pulled a Willy Wonka and left clues to three keys throughout Oasis, and whoever finds all three keys gets full ownership of Oasis and Halliday's empire.

With the help of his best friend, Aech (Lena Waithe), and the infamous badass Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), Wade must unlock the secrets to Halliday's legacy before Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn), head of the fascistic IOI corporation, gets to it first. Based on a novel that people took too long to realize was horribly dated when you looked past its charming geekiness, Ready Player One is stuck with a fairly mediocre plot that prevents it from being anywhere near Spielberg's upper echelon. However, in the Howard Hawks tradition of a film being "three good scenes and no bad ones," it has so many finely calibrated highs that the sugar rush blasts you through the dry spots.

'Ready Player One's Setpieces Are Extremely Impressive

Image via Warner Bros.

Needless to say, for a film that works hard to become the embodiment of "popcorn," it's in the huge setpieces that take place in the Oasis where Spielberg's magic roars to life. A series of firework displays are sprinkled throughout the runtime that sing with the symphonic command of cinema's immediacy that has long been his special X factor. The sequence where the gang re-experiences The Shining is a staggering recreation of the Stanley Kubrick classic, nailing the exact details of the film grain and proving why Spielberg should try horror more often. There's a dance sequence in a nightclub that goes full Saturday Night Fever in zero gravity with an ever-circling and swooping camera that has a real sensuality and heat to it, despite being an entirely CGI scene.

While the climactic fight is explosive fun and loaded with nerd icons like the Iron Giant and Chucky, it's the first big car race that's the real pièce de résistance, serving as a breathtaking roller coaster that's a glossy monument to how much Spielberg still outclasses both his contemporaries and the generation that he inspired. In this one sequence alone, we get the best possible versions of the fully-CGI fantasia of George Lucas, the experimental motion capture people of Robert Zemeckis, the controlled chaos of Michael Bay, and the kinetic freeflying of J.J. Abrams, all done with a precision and clarity that nobody else (besides maybe James Cameron) can pull off so effectively.

'Ready Player One' Is Further Proof That Steven Spielberg Is One of the Greats