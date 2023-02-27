Ever since George Lucas was making the original Star Wars, Steven Spielberg's name has circled the franchise as a possible candidate for taking on an episode entry or a spin-off. It makes a ton of sense, not only because his filmography boasts many action-adventure epics with a similar feeling to the space saga, but because he and Lucas have been close friends now for decades. Spielberg has been involved with the series at a bit of an arm's length. Over the years, he has been used by Lucas and those at Lucasfilm as a bit of an advisor for elements in the films that they needed feedback on, has been asked to step into the director's chair multiple times, and has even helped behind the camera some - just not quite in the way that Lucasfilm has hoped he would. But what would a Steven Spielberg Star Wars film have looked like? We've made it close many times, and with the man still cranking out banger after banger, it's not out of the question that he'll take the reins one of these days.

What Sets Lucas and Spielberg Apart

Spielberg and Lucas's friendship branches back all the way to the late 1960s, when both filmmakers were getting their start out in California. They came up in popularity together in the '70s as part of the "movie brats" movement. This unofficial troupe consisted of guys like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Paul Schrader. This gang of directors changed the face of film with films like The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Carrie, and countless others. No matter how great these films are or how critical they are to the landscape of film, none of these films from the contemporaries of Spielberg and Lucas can claim what they have achieved.

These guys made just about the biggest splash that any up-and-coming filmmaker could hope for, they created the blockbuster. Spielberg kicked this movement off with the mega-classic Jaws, a film that totally shattered every last box-office record in its path. There had never been anything like it... until Star Wars came out two years later and destroyed the records broken by Spielberg's shark film. Spielberg and Lucas defined blockbuster films forever, and could very well be regarded as the two most influential filmmakers of all time, and also just happen to be pretty good buddies.

Spielberg Has Been There Since the Beginning

Spielberg was there from the very beginning with the original Star Wars. After showing a rough cut to many of his closest friends and colleagues, Lucas was met with mostly middling and negative reactions. Out of everyone that had the chance to catch an early glimpse at Lucas' space opera, Spielberg was the one who came out with the most positive reaction. While he found the narrative somewhat confusing and the unfinished effects hard to follow, he found the film to be so promising that he bet it would be more profitable than his own sci-fi film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Spielberg claimed that the movie would be the "biggest movie of all time", an opinion that clashed greatly with the other filmmakers in attendance. He has not only been a friend of Lucas's for years, but also a fan of the series from the get-go.

Spielberg Almost Directed 'Return of the Jedi'

George Lucas would not go on to direct the sequel, The Empire Strikes Back, instead handing the reins over to a past film school professor of his, Irvin Kershner. For the third film in the franchise, Return of the Jedi, Lucas opted out for asking some of Hollywood's younger talents to come aboard the Star Wars franchise, Spielberg included. Lucas broke Directors Guild of America rules by starting the films with the opening crawl, as opposed to traditional opening credits, so the DGA prohibited members of the Guild from directing Star Wars films. Had Spielberg not been a DGA member, we might now have an entirely different Return of the Jedi. That was the closest he had ever come to actually taking hold of one of these films, but he never strayed too far away.

Spielberg's Only Direct Involvement in 'Star Wars'

Image via Lucasfilm

Years down the road, director Ron Howard revealed that Lucas even approached him, Back to the Future filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, and Spielberg about directing the Star Wars prequels. The prospect of following up the original trilogy proved to be too intimidating though, so each of them turned his offers down. It was clear to the three of them that if anybody should bring these wildly ambitious prequel stories to life, it was Lucas, so they all advised him to do it himself. Spielberg would continue consulting with Lucas on the prequels though, as he had with the original trilogy. Lucas would bring Spielberg on set occasionally, eventually leading to the only bit of direct involvement that the legendary filmmaker would have in one of these films. During the making of Revenge of the Sith, Lucas had Spielberg play around in the animatic stages of a few of the film's key scenes — the Mustafar battle, the battle between the Emperor and Yoda, and a few others. There's no telling what still remains from his work in pre-production, but he did officially have a hand in helping craft the film.

To this day, Spielberg still has not directed a Star Wars film. The recent Disney-era projects have clearly been made in his stylistic mold, yet still lack his exact touch. Upon initially looking for directors for The Force Awakens, Spielberg's name was tossed around a bunch, yet he declined interest. However, he was the one to convince JJ Abrams to take on the first chapter of the sequel trilogy.

Despite Star Wars films seemingly being put on pause and Lucasfilm focusing more on their TV division, the Jaws filmmaker is still out in the world pumping out movie after movie. Within ten months of each other, Lucasfilm released two Best Picture contending films in back-to-back years, 2021's West Side Story and 2022's The Fabelmans. The guy has never lost it. Although he left Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny early in its development, a franchise he and Lucas famously started together, it doesn't seem as though he's totally out of the question for a future Star Wars film. Spielberg has always been one to challenge himself. He has successfully taken on new types of films and genres that he's never worked in before time and time again, proving himself to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. So, who's to say he wouldn't knock a Star Wars movie out of the park?