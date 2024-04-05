The Big Picture Released one year before he became a household name with Jaws, Steven Spielberg made his big screen debut with The Sugarland Express.

The Sugarland Express was the first major production to shoot with Panavison's new Panaflex 35 mm camera, lauded for its small size, flexibility, and quiet mechanics.

Though some criticized Spielberg for prioritizing style over substance with The Sugarland Express, he displayed masterful command over certain technical and narrative trademarks that he'd revisit in other films.

Few filmmakers have arrived on the cinematic scene with such bravado, self-assurance, and technical skill as Steven Spielberg. Having cut his teeth directing television for Universal Pictures in the late '60s and early '70s, the wunderkind maverick swiftly transitioned to feature-film directing, quickly becoming a household name upon the enormous back-to-back success of Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. But before Spielberg took the entertainment world by storm, establishing an enduring reputation as one of cinema's most legendary storytellers via sharks, aliens, dinosaurs, and reverential historical dramas, his instinctive yet masterful sense of craft was on full display in his big screen debut, The Sugarland Express. A hearty blend of farcical comedy and tragic drama, the 1974 road movie took audiences on a wild romp across Texas while announcing the arrival of a formidable new talent among American filmmakers.

The Sugarland Express A woman attempts to reunite her family by helping her husband escape prison and together kidnapping their son. But things don't go as planned when they are forced to take a police hostage on the road. Release Date April 5, 1974 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Goldie Hawn , Ben Johnson , Michael Sacks , William Atherton , Gregory Walcott , Steve Kanaly Runtime 110

What is 'The Sugarland Express' About?

The Sugarland Express follows the attempt by Lou Jean (Goldie Hawn) and Clovis Poplin (William Atherton) to regain custody of their child. After Clovis breaks out of prison, the young lovebirds find themselves in hot water when they kidnap a police officer (Michael Sacks) in a moment of desperation and lead a horde of state troopers on a slow chase through Texas. Leading the charge is Captain Harlin Tanner (Ben Johnson), and as law enforcement trails the Poplins from town to town, the petty criminals generate support and sympathy among the public thanks to a salivating media machine that gradually transforms them into celebrities. Finally arriving at their destination largely unscathed, Lou Jean and Clovis meet a tragic end when authorities thwart their desperate efforts to retrieve their child.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Though fictionalized, The Sugarland Express was inspired by real events that took place in May 1969. Following the abduction of state trooper Kenneth Crone, lovers Ila Fae and Robert Dent led Texas authorities-including more than 150 patrol cars-on a chase through the state that ended in Wheelock. Waiting for the young couple were police officers and an FBI agent, Bob Wiatt, who, along with local sheriff Sonny Elliott, fatally shot Robert Dent and apprehended Ila Fae. She was sentenced to five years in prison, released after only five months, and granted custody of her child, while state trooper Crone worked with law enforcement until 1978 before serving as security director for the United States Department of Energy.

'The Sugarland Express' Was the First Film to Shoot With the Panaflex Camera

Close

The Sugarland Express not only served as Steven Spielberg's first feature film, but also as the first major production to shoot with the Panaflex 35 mm camera. Panavision's President, Robert Gottschalk, selected Spielberg's film out of a reported 130 requests to test the new camera's capabilities, citing some of The Sugarland's Express ambitious plans for innovative camerawork as the primary reason for the company's decision. "The Panaflex is just a super camera — super-efficient, super-quiet, super-small and super-light," said producer Richard Zanuck. Likewise, Spielberg wasn't shy about his excitement over getting his hands on the new technology, telling American Cinematographer, "The Panaflex is so quiet that it eliminates the necessity for looping. It's great for shooting in close quarters. You can't get in that close with the Panavision R-200 because it's so much bigger."

Working alongside celebrated cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond, who'd later win an Oscar for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Spielberg staged logistically complex camerawork in The Sugarland Express, taking full advantage of the Panaflex's slim size by moving it in and around the intimate action with all the assured flare and fluidity of a seemingly seasoned veteran of visual storytelling. Look no further than one continuous 360-degree shot, accompanied by dialogue and carefully choreographed timing, around the interior of a cramped police cruiser as evidence of the young filmmaker's sense of geography and craft. Willing to come up with ideas on the fly, Spielberg and Zsigmond pushed the Panaflex to its limits, demonstrating to like-minded cinematic gearheads how effectively it could be used. At the forefront of Spielberg's impressive set of skills, and evident in nearly every scene of The Sugarland Express, is his intuitive sense and maximal sense of imagery as it relates to composition and spatial orientation, made all the more efficient thanks to Panavision's groundbreaking camera.

Vilmos Zsigmond said of Spielberg's tenacity and willingness to experiment, "Most young directors, when they get their first film, somehow get timid; they pull back; they try to play it safe, because they are afraid that they will never get another chance to make a feature. Not Steve. He really gets right into the middle. He really tries to do the craziest things. Most of the shots he gets he could only dream about doing, up until now." While Spielberg was presumably having the time of his life shooting with the Panaflex, his dedication to craft and technique would become a sticking point among certain critics when The Sugarland Express hit theaters in April 1974.

'The Sugarland Express' Displays Steven Spielberg's Sense of Storytelling Craft

Image via Universal Pictures

Upon its debut in 1974, some critics took Spielberg to task for what they perceived as a prioritization of style over substance, accusing the newcomer of eschewing narrative depth and reverence for the sake of displaying his undeniable technical prowess. While this criticism would follow Spielberg for years and isn't wholly unfounded, the contextual nature of The Sugarland Express as his first feature film as a director remains a point of understandable leniency regarding his masterful command of filmmaking mechanics. Despite the naysayers, Spielberg's tendency to rely more heavily on instinct rather than an intellectual approach to storytelling is at the forefront of The Sugarland Express and was championed by some prominent voices. Revered critic Pauline Kael, often ruthless in her assessments and not one of Spielberg's biggest champions, described the film as "one of the most phenomenal debut films in the history of movies."

Aside from technique and craft, Spielberg's debut employs narrative hallmarks that would appear time and time again throughout his career. Like Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Sugarland Express explores the painful ramifications resulting from a disrupted family unit, serving as the foundational impetus, however impulsive and reckless, for Lou Jean and Clovis taking desperate matters into their own hands to retrieve their child. At the same time, the film features a handful of ordinary people suddenly finding themselves embroiled in an extraordinary situation, a theme Spielberg revisited with the likes of Jaws, Jurassic Park, and the aforementioned alien blockbusters.

While his 1974 big screen debut isn't among his best-known efforts, The Sugarland Express nonetheless marked the arrival of a burgeoning cinematic voice. And to be fair, given Spielberg's legendary body of work over more than half a century, it's understandable that the underrated gem would ultimately get lost in the shuffle.

The Sugarland Express is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon