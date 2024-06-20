The Big Picture Universal is bringing the novel James, by Percival Everett to live in a new movie.

James reimagines the story of Huckleberry Finn through a new point of view.

Steven Spielberg set to executive produce Amblin Partners, while Taika Waititi is in talks to direct.

Here's a ride down the Misssissippi River you won't have been expecting. Universal just dropped a literary bombshell by securing the rights to James, a modern twist on Mark Twain’s classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn which was authored by Percival Everett. And there's some serious A-list talent involved behind the scenes with none other than Steven Spielberg and Taika Waititi taking charge of the project. Spielberg will executive produce through Amblin Partners, with Waititi in early talks to direct, according to an exclusive report by Variety.

Following the Oscar-winning success of American Fiction, an adaptation of Everett’s Erasure, James has become a bestseller. Everett, a Pulitzer finalist, has added the story to his impressive catalogue of 30 books. The story flips Twain’s classic by focusing on Jim, who hides on Jackson Island to avoid being sold and separated from his family. Huck Finn, meanwhile, fakes his death to escape his abusive father, leading to a perilous journey down the Mississippi River.

The original book, by Twain, is one of the most famous and influential novels in American literature. Published in 1884, it has been a staple in school curriculums for decades, and its themes of friendship, freedom, and social justice resonate deeply. The characters of Huck and Jim are iconic, and their story is widely recognized and referenced in various cultural contexts.

What's the Legacy of Huckleberry Finn on the Big Screen?

Image via Paramount

Mark Twain's iconic novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn has seen its fair share of adaptations, each bringing a unique twist to Huck and Jim's epic river journey. The adventure began on film with the 1920 silent version, followed by Mickey Rooney’s memorable turn as Huck in 1939. The 1960 musical had Eddie Hodges singing his way down the Mississippi, while the 1974 adaptation with Jeff East and Paul Winfield stayed truer to Twain’s gritty themes. Disney's 1993 The Adventures of Huck Finn with Elijah Wood aimed for a more family-friendly vibe. Each film has tackled Twain’s complex themes in its own way, and now, with the upcoming James, the focus shifts to Jim's perspective, promising a fresh, modern take on this classic tale.

As for what's next on the horizon? Spielberg, a three-time Oscar winner, is set to direct a 2026 event film for Universal starring Emily Blunt, while Waititi, who won an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, is currently in post-production on Sony’s Klara and the Sun starring Jenna Ortega. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.