The Big Picture Steven Spielberg, despite his extensive career in various movie genres, has never tackled a video game adaptation.

The Monkey Island series, developed by Spielberg's friend George Lucas, follows the adventures of a pirate named Guybrush Ulysses Threepwood.

Spielberg's attempt to make The Curse of Monkey Island film fell through due to a lack of communication, an unconventional idea involving monkeys, and dwindling funds.

Steven Spielberg has a storied career spanning decades, meaning that he's tackled just about every movie genre under the planet. He's tackled sci-fi epics including War of the Worlds and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. He broke hearts across the world with Schindler's List and defined the modern blockbuster with Jaws (terrifying legions of filmgoers in the process.) But there's one film genre that he hasn't really tackled: the video game adaptation. Though video games have had their ups and downs while being translated into film, the genre's seen a recent resurgence with films including the Sonic The Hedgehog films, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Spielberg actually had the chance to do his own video game adaptation with the Monkey Island series - specifically the third entry in the series, The Curse of Monkey Island.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Directed Audrey Hepburn in This Forgotten ’80s Romance

What Is 'The Curse of Monkey Island' About?

Image via LucasArts Games

The Monkey Island series follows the misadventures of Guybrush Ulysses Threepwood on his quest to become the world's greatest pirate. In the process, he attempts to woo the governor Elaine Marley while also dealing with the mysteries of the titular island and the ghost pirate LeChuck. All the games in the series - minus the most recent Return to Monkey Island - were developed by LucasArts, the video game studio founded by Spielberg's longtime collaborator and friend George Lucas. Curse of Monkey Island actually bears the distinction of being the first ever game for CD-Rom; this led to some fluidly animated sequences that still hold up to this day. The addition of vocals also helped give more dimension to Guybrush as well as his ghostly adversary.

Though the idea of a woefully inept pirate may remind readers of Our Flag Means Death, another future film franchise had a major influence on the Monkey Island series. Series creator Ron Gilbert listed the original Pirates of the Caribbean ride as one of his major influences, saying that he wanted to capture the same feeling that the ride gave him as a child. "I wanted to create a game that had the same flavor, but where you could step off the boat and enter that whole storybook world," he said when discussing the first game in the series, The Secret of Monkey Island. "The pirates on Monkey Island aren't like real pirates, who were slimy and vicious, the terrorists of the 17th century. These are swashbuckling fun-loving pirates, like the ones in the adventure stories everyone grows up with." Disney would eventually turn Pirates of the Caribbean into a blockbuster franchise, but another House of Mouse staple would lead to an attempt to turn the Monkey Island series into a video game.

Spielberg Went Through A Wild, Weird Romp To Try And Make 'Monkey Island'

That staple would be Pixar Animation, which was fresh off the success of the first Toy Story. This led to multiple studios attempting to recapture the same magic with their own 3D computer-animated films. Enter David Carson; after a failed attempt to bring the Universal Monsters back with an animated feature, he pitched a Monkey Island movie to Universal Pictures. Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment soon became involved, as Speilberg previously told Lucas the games would work well in feature form. Carson initially wrote a treatment based on The Secret of Monkey Island, with the intent to bring back Dominic Armato and Earl Boen as Guybrush and LeChuck respectively.

However, multiple factors eventually led to the project being shelved. One of those factors was a lack of communication between the screenwriters and the LucasArts team that worked on the Monkey Island games. "In retrospect, there should have been a lot more interaction,” Corey Rosen, who contributed to the screenwriting process, told Polygon. "They know this world. They love this world. They were deeply steeped in Monkey Island, and we were Hollywood types. We were dicks. We were taking their idea and making a movie of it, and we weren’t including them. That’s stupid."

But the final nail in the coffin, ironically, was Spielberg himself. During a story meeting, he threw out a wild idea: instead of having human characters, the movie should focus on actual monkeys. "Everyone just nodded, but my heart stopped. What the heck? We had worked for several weeks on a story that was based on the charm and humor of the games, and Steven wanted to throw all that out and make some new story about monkeys?" Carson recalled. A lack of direction, combined with dwindling funds, eventually led to the project being shelved.

'The Pirates of the Caribbean' Link That Never Was

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Over the years, more details about the Monkey Island movie - including storyboards - have been revealed. There was also a persistent rumor that Ted Elliot & Terry Ross were approached at one point to help pen a Monkey Island screenplay. Considering Elliot & Ross helped write the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy and the Pirates' ride influence on the Monkey Island games, it only made sense that fans would make the connection. The two eventually confirmed that they never worked on the project, with Elliot flat-out admitting that they never even played the Monkey Island games. Carson would also reinforce this, saying that he only used Elliot & Ross's website as an inspiration for screenwriting.

Despite Monkey Island never making it to the big screen, Spielberg would eventually tackle a video game adaptation of sorts with Ready Player One. Though Ready Player One is technically based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline, it packs in a metric ton of video game cameos and references ranging from Halo to Mortal Kombat. ILM would also deliver their own computer-animated film in 2011 with Rango, which featured yet another Pirates of the Caribbean connection as Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp, played the titular lizard. While Monkey Island may have faded from fans' memories, it's interesting to know that Steven Spielberg could have been ahead of the curve when it comes to current trends.