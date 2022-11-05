There are few filmmakers that have as extensive and iconic a filmography as Steven Spielberg. The legendary directory has been at the head of massive blockbuster franchises like Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones, gut-wrenching historical films like Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan, and, most recently, a musical with West Side Story. With his next film, the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, focusing on his early life as he grows into his love of movies, it'd only be natural to expect a few winks and nods to the audience about the director's previous work.

During an interview with THR, however, both Spielberg and his writing partner on the film Tony Kushner spoke to the importance of making The Fabelmans for everybody, not just the hardcore fans. As a deeply personal passion project, it was crucial for both to capture the family drama at the center of Spielberg's story without it getting lost in the shadow of its director. Most of all, neither wanted the film to be seen as the capper to a career or even a celebration of Spielberg's work. Kushner explained:

It’s not a farewell and it’s not a victory lap. We said at the beginning, this is only worth making if somebody who didn’t know that Steven had made it could enjoy this just as a movie.

Putting aside the fact that the film is made about a movie icon, the premise should speak to a wider range of people thanks to that focus on family. Centered on Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), the film sees the young filmmaker explore the movie-making process, albeit while dealing with a divide in his family. He's stuck between trying to impress his rigid engineer father Burt (Paul Dano) who sees his films as nothing more than a hobby and following his supportive, creative mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) who nurtures his passions. It's a story all too familiar for anyone who has struggled to meet the expectations of their parents while doing what they want to do.

A lot of effort went towards recreating Spielberg's childhood home and perfecting every detail to fit what he experienced growing up. One unique challenge for the director, however, was attempting to capture his style when he was just a young man shooting 8mm home movies. Now an experienced auteur, Spielberg made shot-for-shot remakes of some of his old movies, but he was ultimately wary about the films which are supposed to show his growth as a filmmaker becoming too polished. He added:

I was already improving on my work as a 12-year-old and 16-year-old, and I realized that if I re-created any more of my home movies, they wouldn’t look like some kid who was just learning the ropes. They would look like somebody who has ridden the ropes.

The Fabelmans also features Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch alongside the three stars playing the Fabelman family. Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, and Keeley Karsten are also on board in supporting roles. Carla Raij and Josh McLaglen served as executive producers on the project while Spielberg and Kushner co-produced with the director's longtime producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The Fabelmans premiere in select theaters on November 11 before releasing nationwide on November 23. Check out the trailer below.