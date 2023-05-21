There are few connections one could make between Schindler's List and The NeverEnding Story, but if it wasn't for the former, the latter would likely never have gotten off the ground. Steven Spielberg had been planning and working on his heart-wrenching, epic war drama for over ten years prior to its 1993 release. Turning the clock back to 1983 finds Spielberg at the height of success, having won four of nine Oscar nominations for the beloved E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. Paralleling Spielberg's own success was German newcomer Wolfgang Petersen who was gaining attention for his breakthrough 1981 film Das Boot, which, though not snagging any wins, was nominated the same year for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing. Das Boot is still arguably Petersen's most respected film, though he would go on to dominate the '90s and early '00s with video-store staples such as Air Force One, Troy, and The Perfect Storm. The two directors quickly became friends and exchanged advice and insight regarding their next projects. Spielberg initially approached Petersen, asking where in Europe he would recommend filming Schindler's List while Petersen asked Spielberg for support and insight on his English-language debut, The NeverEnding Story.

Based on the 1979 German novel of the same name by Michael Ende, The NeverEnding Story is a tale ripe with fantastical '80s sensibilities: a young, often-bullied boy who, after stealing a fantasy book from a bookshop, gets incorporated into the book's plot. The film is full to the brim with unsettling animatronics and creature designs, as well as vibrant world-building. Covering only the first half of the novel, Ende was not happy with the finished product, calling it a "humongous melodrama of kitsch, commerce, plush and plastic." He believed that the film was too dark for its core audience, and even went as far as to remove his name from the film completely due to what he perceived as a cynical bastardization of his novel.

Despite the author's disdain for the film, The NeverEnding Story was a huge success and was, at the time, the most expensive film ever made outside the United States or the Soviet Union. While it was filmed in English, it is still technically a German production as it was filmed in the director's homeland. The film is dark and whimsical in the way that only children's films were in the '80s. It predates movies like Labyrinth by containing both a dark subject matter and a wholesome tone that is still appropriate for children. The NeverEnding Story, while never reaching the status of films like E.T. or even Labyrinth, has undeniably become a cult classic and a staple of many childhoods in the '80s, '90s, and even 2000s. The ways in which it has aged have only added to its charm, as it is a film that would not have flourished in any other decade.

Petersen Gave Spielberg the Film’s Most Important Prop as a Thank You

According to MTV, Petersen believed that the initial cut of the film, while perfectly successful for European audiences, would be too slowly paced for American sensibilities. Spielberg was understandably intrigued by the childlike wonder of the concept, and thus, Petersen decided to ask his friend to give the film a once-over and make any changes he saw necessary. Steven Spielberg has always been a champion of contemporary up-and-coming filmmakers, believing that it is important to "pay it forward." Spielberg was a mentor to many young up-and-coming filmmakers in the 1980s, most notably Robert Zemeckis, Chris Columbus, and Joe Dante. In keeping with his ethos, he devoted substantial time despite his busy schedule and prolific output to re-editing the film for American audiences, cutting a whole seven minutes from the German version. Spielberg also made more minor tweaks, such as raising the volume on some of the creature effects. As a thank you for his contribution to the American version of the film, Petersen gifted Spielberg the film's central prop, the Auryn, which, in the film, is given to Atreyu (the protagonist of the book within the movie) by the princess to guide him on his quest.

'The NeverEnding Story's Legacy Is Still Referenced Today

The NeverEnding Story was a modest success in the US, grossing around $20 million, though it has gone on to be more than simply a pop culture footnote. Approaching its 40th anniversary, The NeverEnding Story is part of a whole generation of genre films that helped to ignite the imaginations of viewers. It was been paid homage to as recently as Season 3 of Stranger Things in 2019, 35 years after its release. It perfectly embodies the hero's journey, especially when children are said hero. The themes of The NeverEnding Story are as universal as Star Wars or Harry Potter, as it's every kid's dream to find a magical book that transports him or her to another, more exciting world devoid of bullies and oppressive adults.

In many ways, the so-called European sensibilities which initially prevented American audiences from connecting to The NeverEnding Story are what makes it stand out among the glut of '80s content that is constantly being excavated today. If it wasn't for how downright weird and truly foreign the film feels, it probably wouldn't still be talked about or referenced to the same extent that it is. It's a perfect example of how a symbiotic relationship between two very different artists can produce some of the most interesting art in the process. Petersen had the vision but recognized that his vision might not translate to US audiences the way he hoped. It is in instances like these when one realizes that while auteur theory does have validity, what makes truly great and memorable films is the collaboration between truly great and memorable artists. Spielberg recognized the potential of The NeverEnding Story as a beautifully strange fairytale unlike anything else being made at the time. Thanks to Petersen's awareness of cultural differences and Spielberg's enthusiasm for raising up other filmmakers, we as an audience get to benefit from such as beautifully bizarre film.