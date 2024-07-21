The Big Picture Steven Spielberg's has an extensive legacy, which includes blockbusters like E.T. and Jurassic Park, but he's selective about his projects.

'80s teen films tended to tap into rebellious youth culture, but not all classics hit the mark.

Spielberg took his name off Three O'Clock High due to its dark style conflicting with his brand of uplifting, family-friendly films.

The pioneer of the modern blockbuster age, Steven Spielberg, is the Academy Award-winning filmmaker who has graced the silver screen with countless films as a director, producer, and screenwriter. There's no denying his innovative, creative vision makes him one of the most influential figures in the history of cinema, giving the world classics such as Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. (1982), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and Schindler's List (1993). From breathtaking epics to stunning action adventures, Steven Spielberg is the epitome of an all-around director, but that also makes him a picky one.

Thousands of aspiring actors and filmmakers look up to Steven Spielberg throughout their careers and the opportunity to work beside him is a dream come true. With the release of Jaws (1975), Spielberg became a household name. The Jurassic Park director went on to co-found Amblin Entertainment in 1980, and the studio held strong to their family-friendly reputation. So when the '80s teen comedy, Three O'Clock High (1987), was about to be added to his list of credits, Spielberg decided against it.

Three O'Clock High (1987) A high school student, Jerry Mitchell, accidentally offends a bully, Buddy Revell, who challenges him to a fight at 3 PM. As the clock ticks closer to the dreaded time, Jerry desperately tries to find a way out of the confrontation, leading to a series of comedic and suspenseful events. Release Date October 9, 1987 Director Phil Joanou Cast Casey Siemaszko , Annie Ryan , Richard Tyson , Stacey Glick , Jonathan Wise , Jeffrey Tambor , Philip Baker Hall , John P. Ryan Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Richard Christian Matheson , Tom Szollosi Studio Universal Pictures Expand

'Three O’Clock High' Was Much Darker Than the Average '80s Teen Movie

Image via Universal Pictures

During the '80s, a wave of teen comedies dominated the film industry like no other. The world saw a significant demographic shift as a new generation, the Gen X-ers, entered their teenage years. The '80s were characterized by a cultural shift towards youth-centric themes and rebellion against traditional authority. Teenagers were increasingly seen as a marketable demographic, and films that resonated with their experiences gained popularity. The rise of new directors like John Hughes made themselves a staple of teen, suburban movies with titles like The Breakfast Club (1985), Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986), and Some Kind of Wonderful (1987). Actors like Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez became synonymous with the genre, helping to define its style and themes.

Many 80s teen films featured memorable soundtracks and fashion styles that became iconic. Box office successes like Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Back to the Future (produced by Spielberg in 1985) demonstrated the financial viability of the genre. Studios recognized the profitability of targeting younger audiences and continued to invest in similar features. In 1987, Phil Joanou made his directorial debut with a dark comedy, high school picture Three O'Clock High, starring Casey Siemaszko and Richard Tyson, about a good-mannered teen who accidentally challenges a notorious bully to a fight after school, leading to a day filled with escalating tension and chaos.

Keeping in line with the stereotypical tropes of high school flicks, Three O'Clock High includes the key ingredients seen in several box office hits of its era. There's the average Joe, Jerry Mitchell followed around by his nagging sibling, then the school bully Buddy Revell, along with the occasional school nerds, and the blonde hotties. Much of '80s teen cinema focuses on romantic relationships or coming-of-age arcs, but Joanou's story substitutes love affairs for a single intense conflict — a high-stakes fight between two main characters after school. This premise drives the entire narrative in a more dark and suspenseful direction while maintaining an opposing relationship between Jerry and Buddy.

Moreso, Three O'Clock High stands apart from its peers distinctly because of its visual style, specifically its use of cinematography and direction by Barry Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld's background in cinematography (later known for directing Men in Black) brought a personal flair and storytelling approach to Joanou's first feature-length movie, often showcasing immersive, ambitious shots from the norm. The film is evidently stylish and daring for its genre-blending approach; however, when a director like Steven Spielberg refuses to be tied to a project like this, something's not right!

Amblin Entertainment's Reputation Didn't Match the Final Cut of 'Three O’Clock High'

Close

Steven Spielberg is New Hollywood's best-known director with seven films of his being inducted into the National Film Registry. With decades of experience, there's no denying that the groundbreaking filmmaker knows which movies have the potential to be blockbuster-worthy or disappointing flops. While Three O'Clock High had so much potential, Spielberg ultimately decided to remove his name from the credits after seeing the final cut of the film. But what exactly was the reason behind this drastic decision?

Initially, Spielberg had signed on as an executive producer of Three O’Clock High through Amblin Entertainment, attracted by the project’s potential and its deviation from standard teen comedies of the time. However, upon reviewing the completed film, the movie's dark, edgy tone and unconventional style, starkly contrasted with his production company. Amblin Entertainment is recognized for its diverse portfolio and strong reputation for producing family-friendly films that include elements of adventure, fantasy, and science fiction. With the heartwarming nature of the movies associated with his name, Spielberg reportedly felt the movie’s overall direction and execution did not align with Amblin's. The Fabelmans director seemingly sought to protect the brand’s reputation and ensure that his career remained synonymous with high-quality, uplifting entertainment, thus removing himself as executive producer of Three O’Clock High. This decision highlights Spielberg’s dedication to maintaining a consistent brand identity and upholding the expectations of his audience, who looked to him for a particular type of cinematic experience.

During its initial release, Three O’Clock High underperformed both commercially and critically, falling below its estimated $5 million budget. That goes to prove Steven Spielberg might have made the right choice to pull his name from the project when he did. Three O’Clock High went on to receive mixed reviews for its lack of character development, especially in Buddy, and one-dimensional plotline. Despite the cinematic disappointment, the film fared better with audiences than critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and is regarded as one of the better non-John Hughes high school comedies of the 1980s.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three O'Clock High is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+