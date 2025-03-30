As far as figures of American cinema go, few new introductions to the extent that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks really don’t need introductions. But in the unlikely event that you're not familiar with them, Spielberg has directed some of the biggest and best movies of all time, including Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, alongside his fair share of great non-blockbusters, like Schindler's List and Munich. Hanks is someone who’s been popular since the 1980s, as an actor, and has won two Oscars to date (they just so happened to be back-to-back: for 1993’s Philadelphia and then for 1994’s Forrest Gump).

The two have collaborated a total of five times, with the first instance being in 1998 and the most recent time being in 2017. They might not quite be collaborators as prolific as, say, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, or Toshirō Mifune and Akira Kurosawa, but it’s still a decent number, and both men are still active… so, at least as at the time of writing, never say never regarding a sixth. Anyway, those five movies to date are ranked below, starting with their one (arguable) misfire and ending with the best work Spielberg and Hanks have made together.

5 'The Terminal' (2004)

Also Starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Diego Luna, and Stanley Tucci

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Steven Spielberg sometimes gets criticized for being overly sentimental as a filmmaker, and these criticisms are usually unfair… though they might approach the territory of fairness when the film being criticized for its sappiness is The Terminal. This one does work for some people, sure, but there’s also something overly gooey and sticky about the whole thing that just feels a little off. Just as Spielberg rarely misses as a director, so too does Hanks rarely miss a beat as an actor, but both are far away from being in their element here; whatever the opposite of that saying is, that’s where they are.

The movie tells the story of a man who has to live in an airport because he’s denied entry into the U.S., but can’t return home because of a military coup. Hanks plays an Eastern European man from a fictional country (Krakozhia), and the performance is awkward for more reasons than just the accent he puts on throughout. The Terminal tries to be heartwarming, and doesn’t really succeed, and then when it tries to be funny, it generally falls flat. It feels more dated than the majority of films Spielberg directed before 2004, somehow. It’s one for completionists only.