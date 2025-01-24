Imagine doing something so innovative at work that you attract the attention of your area's greatest icon. That's what happened to David Lynch and Twin Peaks in the early 1990s, as it changed the television medium forever and captivated audiences everywhere, especially the entertainment industry. This is how Steven Spielberg came to be a fan and actually asked to direct an episode in Season 2, in fact. Series co-creator Mark Frost and writer Harley Peyton nearly got him to do it, as revealed in Reflections: An Oral History of Twin Peaks, by Brad Dukes, but, as fate would have it, it didn't work out.

Steven Spielberg Wanted To Direct the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Twin Peaks’

In a town like Twin Peaks, everyone knows each other and nothing is what it seems; apparently, the same holds true for Hollywood. Season 1 of Twin Peaks was such a hit that everyone wanted to have a crack at it, even Steven Spielberg. It all started thanks to writer Harvey Peyton, whose first wife was friends with Kate Capshaw, Spielberg's wife. As Peyton recalls, he knew Spielberg pretty well because of this connection, and the filmmaker mentioned in passing how fun it would be to direct an episode in Season 2.

Of course, Peyton didn't let this opportunity pass by and, the following summer, talked to Mark Frost about the possibility of having Spielberg direct the Season 2 premiere, asking him: "This is probably not a bad way to kick off the second season, right?" Definitely not, and Frost agreed. Spielberg and Capshaw invited Frost over for dinner, and they talked about the possibility, with Frost even showing them a rough cut of the Season 1 finale, the only episode he directed of the series. Frost and Spielberg continued to talk afterward about the latter coming on to direct the premiere over the following months.

Unfortunately, though, what prevented this from happening was David Lynch being adamant about directing the premiere himself. When Frost and Lynch sat down to write the premiere, they discussed the possibility of Spielberg directing it, but Lynch really wanted to do it, so Frost didn't press him. Peyton also recalls that Lynch said, "Maybe [Spielberg] can direct later in the season," but, unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be.

Steven Spielberg Apparently Wanted His ‘Twin Peaks’ Episode to Be "As Weird as Possible"