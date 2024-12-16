Although Steven Spielberg is often celebrated as the most significant filmmaker of his time, a previous generation would have given that some honor to the great John Ford. Ford has dozens of classic films on his resume, and Spielberg has certainly not been shy about citing him as a major inspiration; a young Spielberg was mentored by Ford when he first entered the industry, which he recreated directly during the final scenes of his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans. Spielberg is known for making tremendous leaps forward with the special effects in his films, but Ford was also quite revolutionary in terms of his approach to visual storytelling. Spielberg cited the classic romantic drama The Quiet Man as a major inspiration for his World War I epic War Horse.

'The Quiet Man' Was an Inspiration on 'War Horse'

Ford won his fourth Academy Award for Best Director for The Quiet Man, a romantic dramedy that centered around the Irish-American boxer Sean Thorton (John Wayne), who returns home to his home in Inisfree after a tragedy occurs in the ring. One of the most notable aspects of The Quiet Man was the long shots that Ford employed to make the most of the natural landscapes; the film was actually shot on location in Ireland, which was a novelty at the time. Spielberg was inspired to use long takes for War Horse, which was centered on the journey of a horse that passes between various owners throughout World War I. Spielberg admitted that it was “kind of fun to put a wide angle lens on and not be shooting close-ups all the time,” and that he enjoyed working in Ford’s style. He found that these techniques forced him to be more creative, as he revealed that it was “much easier to show somebody’s arms and head and legs getting blown off than it is to do it another way,” which he found to be a “challenge.”

Although Spielberg’s film was far more epic in scope compared to Ford’s, the influence of The Qui