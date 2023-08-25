Steven Spielberg is one of the most celebrated American filmmakers of all time, and particularly well-regarded for how many genres he's tackled throughout his career. Not only that, but he's tackled them well, making numerous acclaimed science-fiction movies, being behind one of the most beloved action/adventure series of all time with Indiana Jones, and, of course, shot to fame with an all-time great thriller/horror movie by directing 1975's Jaws.

Yet it's within the war genre where Spielberg found some of his greatest successes, with the filmmaker directing seven war movies so far. Some fit within the genre in a traditional sense, and others are closer to historical dramas where a real-life conflict plays some sort of background role. He's made World War II movies, a Cold War movie, a World War I movie, and even one relating to the American Civil War, with all the war-themed Spielberg movies so far ranked below from worst to best.

7 '1941' (1979)

The odd film out among all the war movies Steven Spielberg has directed would have to be 1941, for it's a goofily comedic World War II movie, and for it being considered one of the director's weakest films. That latter point might not be entirely fair because while 1941 is messy and certainly couldn't be called consistent, there is some entertainment value to be had from its anarchic comedy, with the technical aspects behind some of the more action-packed sequences also proving genuinely admirable.

It takes place in California during the titular year and only shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Various residents are already on edge, but then the emergence of a Japanese submarine off the coast heightens the panic and chaos even more. At this point, the film becomes a series of wildly over-the-top action/comedy set pieces. It's very silly, and some might consider it to all be in bad taste, but fans of overblown comedic spectacles from this time period might have a good time with 1941.

6 'War Horse' (2011)

There's nothing inherently wrong with War Horse, and it's an overall perfectly serviceable World War I movie. That historical event is the reason for one half of its title, and then the other half comes from the fact that this movie revolves around a horse, who's arguably the film's main character. It starts off, however, being about a young man and the connection he has with his horse, only for it to be taken from him to be used in the war effort, which sets the young man on a quest to join the fight, so he can be reunited with his horse.

The horse comes across numerous people involved with the conflict, sort of being passed around and thereby giving an overview of various individuals and institutions caught up in the First World War. It's somewhat emotional and all decently acted, scored, and filmed, with nothing standing out as particularly bad or heavily flawed. It's just a bit underwhelming when compared to some of the better and more hard-hitting war movies out there, making it a decent film that's still ultimately not quite great.

5 'Bridge of Spies' (2015)

Bridge of Spies is arguably more of a historical drama/thriller than a war movie, but it's all set against the backdrop of the Cold War, which kicked off shortly after the end of World War II. Various conflicts broke out throughout the Cold War (approximately between 1945 and 1990), but the key element of the war was that it was consistently almost a traditional war but never broke out into large-scale combat between the two main sides (the U.S. and the Soviet Union), presumably because nuclear weapons would have been used. Thereby, the world might've been obliterated.

That tension naturally lends itself well to the thriller genre, and Bridge of Spies makes good use of the intensity and widespread paranoia at the time to make a solidly compelling film. It revolves around a lawyer trying to negotiate the release of a U.S. pilot who's been captured and imprisoned by Soviet forces, with part of the plan being to offer them a convicted Soviet spy in U.S. custody. It's well-made and features some very strong performances, particularly by Tom Hanks in the lead and Mark Rylance in an Oscar-winning supporting role.

4 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Starring a then 13-year-old Christian Bale in one of his very first acting roles, Empire of the Sun is simultaneously a coming-of-age story and a World War II film. It was based on the novel of the same name from 1984 by J.G. Ballard, which itself was semi-autobiographical and centers on a young British boy who gets separated from his family while living in Shanghai and ends up being a prisoner of war forced to live in an internment camp between 1941 and 1945, when the war ends.

It's certainly grim and gritty but never to the point where it would be unsuitable for perhaps a teenage audience, which is arguably the right approach to take for a movie that revolves around a child's firsthand experience of war. It's a little overlong, but it largely delivers excellent filmmaking from a technical perspective, and Bale gives a remarkable performance that shows how talented an actor he's always been, even from a very young age.

3 'Lincoln' (2012)

A biopic about Abraham Lincoln that largely revolves around the end of the American Civil War, Lincoln centers around the titular President and what he did during his final months in office. The conflict itself concluded days before Lincoln's assassination, with the film depicting the war winding down and Lincoln taking part in various discussions and political meetings regarding the nation's future after a large-scale conflict fractured the United States, making it feel a whole lot less united.

As can be expected from even a fairly ordinary Spielberg film, everything here is extremely well-presented and hard to fault on a technical level. It's arguably the acting that elevates Lincoln from a solid film into a very good one, particularly regarding Daniel Day-Lewis' acclaimed performance as Abraham Lincoln. He won his third Oscar for the role, and it's not hard to see why, given he managed to take one of the most well-known figures from American history and do him justice while also humanizing him on-screen.

2 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

An essential 1990s film that's often considered among the greatest World War II movies of all time, Saving Private Ryan has a reputation that precedes it at this point. Its opening scene, which depicts U.S. forces landing at the beaches of Normandy, is the most iconic sequence from the movie. However, the main plot kicks off after this opening, centering on a group of soldiers who are given the task of retrieving a young man from behind enemy lines so he can be sent home after his three brothers all die in combat.

It's a film that unfolds with gritty war combat scenes, intense emotional moments, and memorable characters all wrapped up in a simple yet compelling narrative. It aims to be inspiring to some extent while also carrying a distinctly anti-war feel for large parts of its runtime, balancing these contrasting goals with moderate success and ultimately adding up to a largely great war film where it's easy to see why it's endured as one of the genre's most popular.

1 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Schindler's List was acclaimed upon release, instantly feeling like it could qualify as Steven Spielberg's single greatest film. Three decades later, it's still held up as one of the best from its decade and is the most well-known film that tackles the Holocaust as its subject. It's set during World War II and covers this event that Nazi Germany orchestrated during that time, but otherwise doesn't function like a traditional war movie, with none of its key characters being soldiers engaged in active combat.

Instead, it's a story about survival and one man — Oskar Schindler — doing what he can to save more than 1,000 Jewish people from being sent to their deaths at concentration camps. It's a harrowing and difficult film to watch, but it's undeniably powerful and masterfully crafted, featuring Spielberg at the height of his directorial powers, one of John Williams' best scores, and expert performances from its actors, including Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley.

