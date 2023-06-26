When a movie told in a foreign language becomes a huge deal, Hollywood only has one response to such success: it's time for an English-language remake. Many of these titles garner much of their acclaim in the first place from the idiosyncrasies rooted in the cultures they were conceived in. Even so, Hollywood studios tend to think that a foreign-language movie would benefit by having all the characters speak English. This phenomenon is so widespread that it was unfortunately inevitable that Park Chan-wook's 2003 masterpiece Oldboy would also become fodder for an American remake.

Based on the manga series of the same name by Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi, Oldboy was a major critical hit back in 2003 and proved influential enough to garner the interest of Hollywood almost immediately. In fact, there was enough interest here for director Steven Spielberg and leading man Will Smith to team up for a potential English-language remake of it. The pairing of Spielberg and Smith would be big news in any context, but especially when it came to the prospect of seeing them unite for a new take on Oldboy. Though this version of the remake never materialized, it’s still fascinating to consider that such a project was even ever on the table.

How Did This Remake Even Come About?

In November 2008, the first news broke that Spielberg and Smith were planning to embark on a new take on Oldboy after the duo had been scouring the globe for projects they could be collaborating on. Spielberg's filmography is often reduced to very simplified terms that ignore the tonal complexities of his individual works. Specifically, Spielberg movies are often considered more kid-friendly, when titles like A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, and so many others demonstrate his skills when it comes to darker material that leaves the audience feeling emotionally crushed rather than exhilarated once the credits begin to roll.

Even given Spielberg’s ability to deliver darker motion pictures, the idea of him engaging in a movie as brutal as Oldboy was still a surprise. The film’s big “twist” is a devastating and disturbing development that feels much darker than anything else in his non-historical biopics. The idea of him embracing that suggested that he was looking to expand on his exploration of darker storylines in the first half of the 2000s. The age of bleaker Spielberg wasn’t ending anytime soon, even if now he was looking to remake the filmmaking of Park Chan-wook rather than deliver his own idiosyncratic visions of humanity’s bleaker impulses.

By contrast, the idea of Will Smith starring in an American remake of Oldboy around 2008 was a major departure from his normal artistic exploits. Smith had cultivated a reputation for always starring in audience-friendly blockbusters, while his forays into more grounded projects were often inspirational dramas like The Pursuit of Happyness. Something as brutally dark as Oldboy, not to mention something that is the antithesis of a crowd-pleaser, was an intriguing concept for Smith at this stage of his career. Plus, the idea of him working with an auteur of Spielberg’s caliber was an incredibly exciting prospect, even if it would’ve been better if the duo was collaborating on something that wasn’t a remake of an earlier Park Chan-wook movie.

Why Did This ‘Oldboy’ Remake Fall Apart?

Mark Protosevich was hired to write the script for Spielberg's Oldboy, making him the third big creative individual to join this production. Having a screenwriter credit on Smith's 2007 blockbuster I Am Legend, this writer had plenty of experience with the potential leading man of this version of Oldboy. Protosevich later told IndieWire in 2013 that their version of the production never went further than just meetings about taking on this remake. Per this writer, Spielberg's son insisted that his dad stay true to the grim vision of the original film, and this filmmaker was dedicated to following his offspring’s advice, including maintaining that harrowing ending.

However, at the end of 2009, a little over a year after this remake was first announced, news broke that Spielberg and Smith’s version of Oldboy was dead. Attempts by Spielberg’s DreamWorks SKG to secure remake rights to Oldboy apparently kept facing enough difficulties to ward the director away from the project. Spielberg and Smith opted to just go work on other projects and the concept of an American version of Oldboy went on the shelf for a little while.

While the public reason for this incarnation of Oldboy going down was due to rights issues, it’s worth noting that Spielberg had several major projects implode in 2009. This was also a year that Spielberg was attached to a variety of projects that never materialized, including a biopic on Horace Greasley and a new adaptation of Harvey (the latter of which also eyeballed Will Smith for the lead role). This was just not a year for Spielberg to embark on new projects, as the book The Men Who Would Be King by Nicole Laporte notes that both the 2008 economic crisis and Spielberg's difficulties extracting film rights for DreamWorks projects from Paramount Pictures played a role in so many Spielberg projects crashing and burning in the late 2000s. Who knows if these reasons also factored in Oldboy's demise, but the historical context is interesting to consider.

What Happened to the ‘Oldboy’ Remake?

Abruptly, in 2011, it was announced that the American remake of Oldboy was back on, now with Spike Lee in the director's chair. This version of the project secured Josh Brolin for the lead role and ended up tanking at the box office. By this time, the initial wave of hype greeting the original Oldboy had worn off and an American remake of Oldboy would need to work overtime to make itself compelling on its own terms. The marketing for Lee's Oldboy never did that while rampant news reports on how the feature was taken away from Lee in post-production just further sullied the reputation of this remake.

The saga of the Oldboy remake shows how dedicated producers and financiers are to exploiting pre-existing brand names through, among other means, English-language remakes of classic foreign films. Though it sounds like easy money on paper, doing this creative endeavor poorly (as so many of these remakes tend to do) just results in a movie that loses money and ends up appealing to nobody. The eventual 2013 remake of Oldboy has long faded from people’s memory. However, even if it was always a bad idea to do an American redo of this story, the prospect of Spielberg and Smith’s take on this material can’t help but tantalize the imagination a little bit.