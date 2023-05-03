After her work on Adventure Time, Rebecca Sugar pitched her own show to Cartoon Network. This became Steven Universe, a show about a little boy named Steven (Zach Callison) who was half human, half alien gemstone. With his mom's old soldiers serving as his guardians, he learns how to master his powers, has fun in his hometown, and deals with an evil space empire.

The show had a large cast of characters, ranging from immortal alien veterans to overworked human teenagers. Combine this with strong voice acting and distinct character designs, and you have a recipe for plenty of fan favorites loved long after the show's final episode.

10 Kiki Pizza

Beach City is full of strange and outlandish citizens, but one of the most down-to-earth is Kiki Pizza (Reagan Gomez-Preston). Like her twin sister, Jenny (also Preston), Kiki works at their father's pizzeria. She takes her job more seriously than Jenny, even to the point of neglecting her own needs.

Kiki is likable because she is a hard-working and friendly individual. When she's not working at the pizzeria, she likes to spend her time jogging along the beach. She's also more accepting of Steven's powers than her family, and has gone on a few magical adventures with him.

9 Lapis Lazuli

At some point during the rebellion, Lapis Lazuli (Jennifer Paz) was cracked, captured, and attached to a mirror for interrogation. She ended up in the possession of the Crystal Gems and was eventually freed and healed by Steven. To protect him from a Homeworld Gem named Jasper (Kimberly Brooks), Lapis fused with her to keep them both trapped at the bottom of the ocean.

Trauma has shaped Lapis' life in many ways (her arc highlights how Steven Universe explores trauma). She would rather run away from a fight and while imprisoning Jasper, she enjoyed taking her anger out on the homeworld gem. However, she can overcome her fears to protect her friends, and Steven helps her let go of her hate, so she can make a new beginning.

8 Lion

Originally a normal lion, he was resurrected from death by Steven's mother, Rose Quartz (Susan Egan). Resurrection gave him new powers, including a sonic roar, prolonged life, and a pocket dimension within his mane. After Rose gives up her body to birth Steven, Lion becomes the caretaker of many of her items.

Lion is a very mysterious and enigmatic creature. Most of the time he acts like a big housecat, but he can be very compassionate and protective of Steven when needed. This does have its limits, and Lion won't hesitate to give Steven the cold shoulder if he does something insensitive.

7 Amethyst

The youngest member of the Crystal Gems, Amethyst (Michaela Dietz) was the last gem born on Earth. She emerged late after the rebellion, causing her to develop shorter than the average quartz soldier. Though she has self-esteem issues because of this, she's generally a chaotic ball of energy who loves adventure.

Amethyst has an easier time connecting to humans and loves to experience human activities. She can be very impulsive and loves getting into fights and pulling pranks for the fun of it. Sadly, when she gets down on herself, her attitude toward others becomes cold and harsh.

6 Connie Maheswaran

Connie Maheswaran (Grace Rolek) is Steven's best friend/love interest and the only other human member of the Crystal Gems. She is trained in the art of swordsmanship by Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall) and eventually gets trusted with Rose Quartz's sword. As the iconic duo in the animated show, She and Steven can also fuse with Steven to create the fusion Stevonnie (AJ Michalka).

Originally shy and introverted, spending time with Steven helped Connie develop self-confidence and assertiveness. Despite having no special powers, she consistently risks her own life to aid Steven and his allies. Sometimes she can worry a bit more than necessary, especially due to her home life, but it's something her friends help her work through.

5 Pearl

The group's den mother, Pearl is a skilled fighter who knew Rose Quartz the longest of all the Crystal Gems. She is the most overprotective of the gems towards Steven and strives for perfection and thinking logically in everything she does. This is because she feels lost without Rose to lead her, and is devastated that Rose chose another over her.

Pearl is the most complex member of the Crystal Gems. Her unrequited love for Rose leads her to act harshly towards Steven's father, Greg (Tom Scharpling), and her need for perfection can cause her to come across as arrogant. Still, she is a truly loving person and learns to make compromises for the sake of her loved ones, and in time she learns to make peace with the past.

4 Peridot

Originally a servant of Yellow Diamond (Patti LuPone), Peridot (Shelby Rabara) was sent to Earth to monitor the growth of a geo-weapon called the Cluster. Initially a misunderstood animated villain, she became a recurring antagonist in seasons one and two before Steven convinced her to give life on Earth a chance. This led to her defying Yellow Diamond and helping the Crystal Gems stop the Cluster from destroying the planet.

Peridot is one of Steven Universe's best examples of character development. While she never loses her obnoxious habits or social awkwardness, interactions with the main cast shape her from an inconsiderate villain into a thoughtful, if at times inappropriate, friend. Her catchphrase of calling people a clod is also one of the most beloved jokes in the fandom.

3 Garnet

The fusion of Ruby (Charlyne Yi) and Sapphire (Erica Luttrell), Garnet (Estelle) joined Rose Quartz's rebellion to escape being shattered. She became the de-facto leader of the Crystal Gems after Rose gave up her form for Steven. This is because her level-headed attitude acts as a mediator between Pearl and Amethyst.

Garnet acts like the cool mom of the group: she rarely speaks, but what she says is poignant, and she trusts others to solve problems without needing too much help. Being two people gives Garnet a wealth of wisdom and relationship advice, which she is willing to share with those in need. Of course, she doesn't always have all the answers, and sometimes needs help when she gets lost in her own head.

2 Greg Universe

Originally a struggling musician, Greg Universe fell in love with Rose Quartz and had Steven with her. Due to his poor financial state, and Steven's gem heritage, he allowed Steven to be raised primarily by Rose's soldiers, the Crystal Gems. Greg still remained an active part of Steven's life and does what he can to provide his son with wisdom.

Greg is not a perfect father in the TV show: he can make some shortsighted choices and act immature at times. However, it's easy to see where Steven's best traits came from when he interacts with Greg. He won't hesitate to help those in need, even if he feels out of his league, and rarely holds any kind of grudge.

1 Steven Quartz Universe

The main protagonist of the series, Steven is a happy young boy who tackles every day with a smile on his face. He acts as the heart of the Crystal Gems and the bridge between their alien society and humans. As he matures, he struggles with living up to his mother's legacy and protecting everything he loves without compromising his morals.

It's hard not to smile whenever Steven appears on-screen. His eternal optimism makes him see the best in everyone and encourages them to change for the better. Sometimes his naïveté can get him into trouble, but he makes sure to learn from every slip-up and failure, so it won't happen again.

