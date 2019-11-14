Giveaway: Win ‘Steven Universe The Movie’ on DVD with a Themed Mini-Record Player

0

Steven Universe The Movie charmed its way into fans’ hearts this past summer, but now, the critically acclaimed movie is available on DVD. And for two lucky fans out there, we not only have a free copy of the movie on home video for you to win, we also have a themed mini-record player for you to add to your collection! The custom vinyl player uses 3-inch records to fill your home with the spectacular music from the Steven Universe movie soundtrack.

Steven Universe The Movie on DVD features special, exclusive content, like a one-hour documentary that provides an in-depth look at the making of the movie with creator Rebecca Sugar and the Crewniverse, a behind-the-scenes piece where fans can see what it’s like to be in the room as Rebecca pitches act three of the movie, and more. Plus, fans who want to sing along with the songs can also get their hands on the movie’s vinyl soundtrack, featuring hits like “True Kinda Love,” and “Change”; the vinyl version of the movie’s soundtrack will be available on Friday, November 15th.

Here’s how to enter: