How do we exist in a world rife with racism in every system? By training ourselves to be presently anti-racist, every day. And this type of education can and should happen for every age group, younguns and olduns alike. Luckily for all of us, we have a pair of delightful, bright, and incisive anti-racist PSAs from none other than Steven Universe, that delightfully mature Cartoon Network series enjoyed by viewers of all ages.

These PSAs begin their life in a self-aware "1980s G.I. Joe/'The More You Know'" space, complete with cheesy synth tones and VHS graphics — until the myth of "racism is in the past" is stripped away, and our cartoon characters talk to us with reality, clarity, and even some righteous anger in their animated bones. Our first PSA centers on Garnet (Estelle) explaining to a white child why it's important to acknowledge the truth of racism, and our second PSA centers on Pearl (DeeDee Magno Hall) explaining why our systems of education and storytelling need to tell the whole truth, including the necessary Black voices that so often are erased for white comfort. These PSAs are written and directed by Rebecca Sugar and Ian Jones-Quartey, with assistance from anti-racist professionals like Dr. Allen Lipscomb and Dr. Kira Banks. More PSAs from this world will be released bimonthly.

Image via Cartoon Network

These are, simply, wonderful pieces of animation, talking to their audiences with simplicity, efficiency, and a level of frankness about racism and how to be actively against it that makes me incredibly optimistic for future generations to come. Steven Universe has always been a series focused on progression, on justice, on inclusion; these PSAs make it even more deservedly explicit.

For these Steven Universe anti-racism PSAs, and links to wonderful organizations you can donate to and get involved with, visit www.crystalgemsspeakup.com.

