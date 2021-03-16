Steven Yeun is wasting no time in capitalizing on the heat generated by his Oscar nomination for Minari, as he and comedian Ali Wong are set to star in an untitled limited series from A24 that has sparked a bidding war among streamers.

I love this pairing and I'm not alone, as Deadline reports that Netflix, Amazon and Apple are all hot for the project along with FX, which might just have the unlikely edge. After all, the dramedy series hails from creator Lee Sung Jin, who used to work under the name Sonny Lee.

Lee cut his teeth on the FX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and he is also working on Season 2 of the network's breakout comedy hit Dave, so it's possible he'll stick with John Landgraf and Co. Then again, the streamers have deep pockets, which often help when it comes to competitive auctions.

Images via FX/CBS/HBO/FX

Lee will serve as the writer and showrunner of the 10-episode series, which he'll also executive produce with Yeun and Wong. The logline is being kept under wraps, but episodes of the show are expected to run 30 minutes long.

Yeun recently became the first Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor thanks to his performance in A24's Minari, which earned six Oscar nominations on Monday. This new project will be his first live-action series since The Walking Dead, which killed off his beloved character of Glenn Rhee. Yeun also appeared in Season 1 of The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, and he voices the lead in Amazon's upcoming animated superhero series Invincible.

As for Wong, she previously starred on the ABC series American Housewife, and she recently co-starred in WB's Birds of Prey. Outside of FX, Lee's TV credits include HBO's Silicon Valley and the CBS series 2 Broke Girls. Meanwhile, A24 produces HBO's Euphoria, Hulu's Ramy and Showtime's Moonbase 8.

