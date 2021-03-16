Steven Yeun is wasting no time in capitalizing on the heat generated by his Oscar nomination for Minari, as he and comedian Ali Wong are set to star in an untitled limited series from A24 that has sparked a bidding war among streamers.

I love this pairing and I'm not alone, as Deadline reports that Netflix, Amazon and Apple are all hot for the project along with FX, which might just have the unlikely edge. After all, the dramedy series hails from creator Lee Sung Jin, who used to work under the name Sonny Lee.

Lee cut his teeth on the FX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and he is also working on Season 2 of the network's breakout comedy hit Dave, so it's possible he'll stick with John Landgraf and Co. Then again, the streamers have deep pockets, which often help when it comes to competitive auctions.

lee-sung-jin-tv-credits-dave-always-sunny-silicon-valley
Images via FX/CBS/HBO/FX

RELATED: Steven Yeun Makes History With 'Minari' Oscar Nomination

Lee will serve as the writer and showrunner of the 10-episode series, which he'll also executive produce with Yeun and Wong. The logline is being kept under wraps, but episodes of the show are expected to run 30 minutes long.

Yeun recently became the first Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor thanks to his performance in A24's Minari, which earned six Oscar nominations on Monday. This new project will be his first live-action series since The Walking Dead, which killed off his beloved character of Glenn Rhee. Yeun also appeared in Season 1 of The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, and he voices the lead in Amazon's upcoming animated superhero series Invincible.

As for Wong, she previously starred on the ABC series American Housewife, and she recently co-starred in WB's Birds of Prey. Outside of FX, Lee's TV credits include HBO's Silicon Valley and the CBS series 2 Broke Girls. Meanwhile, A24 produces HBO's Euphoria, Hulu's Ramy and Showtime's Moonbase 8.

KEEP READING: Amazon's Super-Bloody Animated Superhero Series 'Invincible' Gets a Full Trailer

false-positive-first-look-social-featured
A24 Pregnancy Thriller Flick 'False Positive' Starring Ilana Glazer Gets a Due Date at Hulu

And who better to play a disarmingly charming yet sinister doctor than Pierce Brosnan, right?

Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1562 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider