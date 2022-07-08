Nope actor Steven Yeun will reunite with Bong Joon Ho on his next feature film at Warner Bros. Five years after working with the award-winning director on the Netflix original Okja, the actor is slated to appear in the untitled film based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Yeun joins the all-star cast with Robert Pattinson alongside Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette, Deadline reported. The film is written, directed, and produced by Bong for his production company Offscreen as well as Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, as part of the latter’s overall deal with Warner Bros. The untitled film also brings together Bong and Choi with Brad Pitt’s Plan B again, after their collaboration on the director’s 2017 film Okja.

Ashton’s high-concept science fiction, thriller Mickey7 follows a protagonist with the same name who finds himself being replaced by his own clone. Mickey7 is an "expendable" employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world of Niflheim. When a mission is too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey and after each iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal until he goes missing on a scouting mission and is presumed dead. When he returns the next clone is already in his place, he must keep his double a secret, or else he could face the fate of being thrown into the recycler for protein.

While the film will be inspired by the novel published in February by St. Martin, Bong’s experiences with adaptations often bring new life and perspective to the original work. The project marks Bong’s return since his 2019 South Korean masterpiece Parasite shattered box office records worldwide. The renowned film became the first non-English-language film to take home the Oscars for Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay, along with the International Feature Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Big things lie ahead for The Walking Dead alum Yeun who will be in theaters soon in Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated thriller Nope. The film – in which he co-stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer – premieres on July 22. He is also set to appear in the Netflix and A24 series Beef starring opposite Ali Wong. Yeun most recently played in the Oscar-winning A24 pic Minari which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. He also received an Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award nominations for the role.

There is no release date yet for Mickey7, but stay tuned at Collider for future updates!