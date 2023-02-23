Steven Yeun has just joined the MCU in a leading role in the upcoming film Thunderbolts. Not only will Yeun's role be majorly significant in Thunderbolts, but it is also likely to span through many upcoming Marvel films. Yeun joins an all-star cast, which consists of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role. Not much is currently known about the plot of Thunderbolts, but the comic followed several villains who embark on missions commissioned by the government.

Jake Schreier directs the film from a script by Eric Pearson and Kurt Busiek. Schreier is known for directing the films Robot and Frank and Paper Towns while Pearson penned the scripts for many other MCU films including Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is unsurprisingly producing Thunderbolts. The movie acts as the fifth film in Marvel's Phase Five and will serve as a sequel to Black Widow and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

Before earning himself a big name as a movie star for his arresting supporting role in Jordan Peele's Nope, Yeun was known for his breakout role as Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead. The talented actor then appeared in several films, including Okja, Sorry To Bother You, and Burning. In 2019, Yeun became an Oscar nominee for his powerhouse leading performance in A24's Minari. Yeun will next be seen in the upcoming films Mickey 17 and Love Me, as well as the new Netflix series Beef.

While Thunderbolts may serve as the fifth film in the MCU's Phase Five, it is the eleventh installment overall. Phase Five began with the Disney+ shows What...If?, Secret Invasion, and Loki. The four films preceding Thunderbolts in Phase Five are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Captain America: New World Order. After Thunderbolts will come Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Armor Wars. Upcoming Disney+ shows that are part of Phase Five include Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on July 26, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for upcoming details about Yeun's role in the film.