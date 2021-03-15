Monday’s 2021 Oscar nominations included Steven Yeun making long overdue history to become the first Asian-American actor to be nominated in the Best Actor category. Yeun was nominated for his role in Minari as Jacob, the patriarch who takes a leap of faith in moving his family to a farm in rural Arkansas in the 1980s in pursuit of his own American dream. The actor's fellow nominees in this year's Best Actor category include Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank and Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Additionally, Yeun and Ahmed make history together as the first pair of actors of Asian descent to compete in the Best Actor category in the same year.

In Monday’s award announcements, Minari was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score. Additionally, Yeun's co- star Youn Yuh-jung received her own first nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The film received six nominations in total, putting it behind David Fincher’s Mank who received the most nominations with 10.

Yeun is joins a growing group of Asian and Asian-American actors, writers, directors, and more who are receive Academy recognition. At last year's Oscars, the film Parasite won many historic awards, including the trophy for Best Picture, while its cast was entirely overlooked for recognition by the Academy. In years past, the only other actors of Asian descent to receive nominations in the Best Actor category were Yul Brynner for The King and I and Ben Kingsley for Gandhi and, later, The House of Sand and Fog.

Image via A24

RELATED: You Must Watch 'Minari's Alan Kim Get a Message From His Favorite Actor — Sonic the Hedgehog

Yeun first became known for his role as Glenn in the television series The Walking Dead, in which he starred for the first several seasons. He subsequently moved on to work on critically acclaimed films and projects such as 2018’s stunning film Burning, a role for which he was passed over during awards season. He was a favorite for this year's Best Actor category, having just come off a nomination for Best Male Actor in a Lead Role at the SAG Awards.

Minari is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who also received a nomination for Best Director. The film is based on the director’s own experiences of growing up in the United States as his family tried to make their own way. It first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival where it won both the grand jury and audience awards. At the Golden Globes, it won the award for Best Foreign-Language film amidst criticism it was miscategorized and should have been nominated for the best picture category.

Minari is now available on video on-demand. The Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25. Check out the official Best Actor nomination announcement via The Academy on Twitter below.

KEEP READING: The 7 Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises From This Year’s Nominations

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Review: A Longer Cut Causes New Problems Given its lengthy runtime, the heralded ‘Snyder Cut’ never makes the case for its epic scope.