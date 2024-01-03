The Big Picture Steven Yeun has exited Marvel's Thunderbolts film, with the reason for his departure unclear.

Yeun was rumored to be playing the character Sentry, a powerful superhero.

Thunderbolts still has an impressive cast, including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Steven Yeun (Minari, Invincible) has exited Marvel's Thunderbolts film, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was set to make his MCU debut in the antihero-led film, directed by Jake Schreier (Beef, Robot & Frank). As of now, Thunderbolts is still slated for a July 25, 2025 release.

As of now, the reason for Yeun's departure is unclear. The most likely culprit would be the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes, which set the production timeline of Thunderbolts back significantly. Filming is finally set to get underway this coming spring, but who knows if Yeun was able to make that schedule work. Coincidentally, Marvel never officially confirmed Yeun's involvement, though it had been reported nearly a year ago.

Who Was Steven Yeun Playing in 'Thunderbolts'?

Close

Similarly to Marvel's lack of confirmation for Yeun's participation in the film, it was never officially revealed who he would be playing in the project. Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible (a series in which Yeun voices the lead character), let it slip that the actor would be playing none other than Sentry. A Superman-esque character, Robert Reynolds/Sentry is a strong, superpowered being whose powers derive from the Super Soldier Serum. Sentry would likely be one of the highest-powered characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his eventual debut is certainly now up in the air.

Who Else Is In 'Thunderbolts'?

Image via Marvel

While it's certainly a disappointment to lose a talent such as Yeun, Thunderbolts still boasts an impressive cast of both new and returning faces. Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are all set to reprise their respective Marvel roles. Newcomers include none other than Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (who will make his debut in Captain America: Brave New World), as well as The Bear's Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role.

The Thunderbolts are a clear parallel to DC Comics' Suicide Squad group, a connection that both casual and super fans will be able to draw. The plot and larger context of the film are currently unknown, though Louis-Dreyfus's Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is likely getting the group together to execute some kind of sketchy mission. Thunderbolts is sure to mark the reunion of several fan-favorite groupings, whether that be Harbour's Red Guardian and Pugh's Yelena Belova or Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent from Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, respectively.

Thunderbolts will premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025. All MCU projects are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+