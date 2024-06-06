The Big Picture Get ready to learn about the fascinating life of Steven Van Zandt, from his roots in New Jersey to his rise to superstardom.

Discover how Van Zandt made a significant impact as an activist and founded Artists United Against Apartheid.

Hear from a star-studded lineup of friends and fellow musicians in the documentary airing on HBO on June 22.

A multi-hyphenated entertainer is finally getting his time in the spotlight as HBO drops the first trailer for Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple. Known best for his role as Silvio Dante in the iconic drama The Sopranos as well as the guitar player for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, a backstory about Steven Van Zandt’s life is well overdue. Through those closest to the New Jersey native and experts on the rise of the 1970s East Coast rock' n’ roll sound, the movie will break down Van Zandt’s humble beginnings and rise to superstardom. Audiences can expect to catch the production live on HBO on June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT with streaming on Max.

Viewing himself as nothing more than a boy from New Jersey, Van Zandt wears a colorful outfit and sits backwards on a chair in the opening moments of the trailer for Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple. Chronicling his musical roots, Van Zandt’s bestie and band mate, Springsteen, joins other familiar faces like The Beatles’ Paul McCartney to praise the talented performer for the zest that he put into his artistry. Taking a sharp turn, Van Zandt reveals that after his hard work with Springsteen’s band was about to pay off, he dropped out to become an activist. Moving to South Africa, it was here that the legendary guitar player founded Artists United Against Apartheid, a group that would eventually include names such as Bob Dylan, Run-D.M.C., Bonnie Raitt, Hall & Oates, Bono, and so many more.

After his work overseas, Van Zandt admits that record companies didn’t want to work with him anymore and that he took nearly a decade off from the biz. But, as we know, that certainly wasn’t the last of the entertainer’s work in the industry. Not only would he return to the stage with his guitar in hand, but it was around this time that his talent and charisma began to pay off on the small screen in HBO’s beloved fan-favorite, The Sopranos. From that point on, there was no stopping one of the most impressive comebacks in the history of music.

What Friends Will Sit Down In Front Of The Camera For ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With his deep dedication to not only the music industry but also the world around him, Van Zandt understandably picked up an entourage of close pals over the years. Along with Springsteen and McCartney, audiences can expect to hear from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, U2’s Bono, R&B singer Darlene Love, legendary rockstar Joan Jett, The Sopranos star Vincent Pastore, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, singer and songwriter Peter Gabriel, and more.

Check out the trailer for Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple above and catch the documentary on HBO and Max on June 22.