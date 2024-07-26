The Big Picture Stick It highlights the harsh reality of being a teenage girl in the cutthroat world of gymnastics, celebrating female resilience.

Missy Peregrym's portrayal of rebellious gymnast Hayley Graham is fierce and authentic, standing out in the male-dominated sports movie genre.

Jeff Bridges delivers a timeless performance as the coach in Stick It, highlighting the empowering journey of girls challenging the patriarchal norms in gymnastics.

Hell is being a teenage girl. Add being a world-class gymnast on top of that, and it's a world of pain. Warm-up to the 2024 Olympic Games by revisiting the underrated girl power sports classic, Stick It. Starring Jeff Bridges as an intense coach known more for injuring athletes than helping them win, the film hasn't lost its kick in today's cutthroat world of gymnastics. Featuring a young cast of teen hopefuls, Stick It cast multiple real-life competitive gymnasts in the film to give it an authentic feel, including Nastia Liukin, Maddy Curley, and Tarah Paige. Written and directed by Jessica Bendinger in her directorial debut, she had previously penned the script for Bring it On. Carrying her trademark notes of teen feminism and pep, Stick It has an edge to it, while still celebrating how tough women athletes are.

2000s girlhood was rich with complicated teenage girls, à la Avril Lavigne’s anthem. Out of all the iconic, agonizing adolescents in film during that period, no one was as fierce as Hayley Graham. Played by a buff and menacing Missy Peregyrm (FBI) in her film debut, she ricocheted off the screen as a girl born to rebel against authority, and the oppressive nature of competitive gymnastics. While Bridges brought the star power to the movie, Peregrym's performance as a rebel sticks the landing

Stick It Hayley Graham (Missy Peregrym) is thrust back into the world of gymnastics after leaving it two years earlier. Now a juvenille delinquent, she is given one last chance, and trains with notorious coach Burt Vickerman (Jeff Bridges), while maintaining her rebellious nature. Release Date April 28, 2006 Director Jessica Bendinger Cast Jeff Bridges , Missy Peregrym , Vanessa Lengies , Nikki SooHoo , Maddy Curley , Kellan Lutz Writers Jessica Bendinger Runtime 103 minutes

'Stick It' Explores the Cutthroat World of Gymnastics

Peregrym stars as former gymnastics superstar Hayley Graham, who has already become burnt out by the ripe old age of 18. Having left her former world behind, she's now a juvenile delinquent who runs around town with her two best friends, Poot (John Patrick Amedori) and Frank (Kellen Lutz). After breaking in and vandalizing a house, Hayley gets one last chance before getting sent to jail and is forced to return to gymnastics by the court. She's sent to train at Vickerman Gymnastics Academy, under the stern coaching of Burt Vickerman (Bridges). After walking out on the world competition two years prior, costing her team the trophy, she is a pariah at the academy. Vanessa Lengies stars as the resident mean girl, Joanne, in a similar vein to Regina George. As Hayley encourages the girls at the gym to rebel against the strict rules and training structure, they band together against the misogynistic world of women's gymnastics.

Stick It is wild, tacky, unapologetically feminist, and makes the age-old case that women’s sports movies are always better. Women not only have to be strong and excellent athletes, but they must also succumb to societal expectations of how to act and behave like a woman, mastering beauty, power, and likability all at once. You know, things men don't have to worry about. No other sport highlights this better than gymnastics. This time around at the Olympics, gymnastics is once again under the spotlight as it's led by the GOAT, Simone Biles, and surprisingly, there still aren’t many movies about women’s gymnastics.

Stick It is a mid-2000s treasure, coming out during the height of films exploring the pains of being a teenage girl, like Mean Girls. The sports movie takes cliques to a whole new level of backstabbing and scrutiny, as they compete on and off the mat to be number one. There’s a reason why women’s gymnastics is always one of the most popular sports at the Olympics. Women are encouraged to have a personality, they’re performers as they tumble on the mat, bringing cinematic levels of drama. It's not just about who finishes first at the finish line, they are judged harshly, something Stick It highlights. Focusing on leotards and presentation just as much, if not more, than the stunts the girls are performing, is an injustice that Hayley rebels against. She trains in boys' shorts, her hair in a messy bun, and refuses to diminish her personality to transform into the obedient robot judges wish her to be.

Missy Peregrym Plays an Iconic 2000s Bad Girl in Her Film Debut

Close

It's hard to believe that Stick It was Peregrym's first film role. She is a rare teenage heroine, introduced as an already confident girl who does not need assurance of her worth. It's a refreshing, rare depiction of girlhood, and notably, the film is absent of any love interest for its protagonist. Peregrym plays Hayley with so much fire and angst, not even Bridges can match her passion in their debates over how Hayley should train. Mentally exhausted, she walked away from the sport a year prior despite her talents because she was stripped of her own creativity and identity. She explains to Vickerman at a diner late at night, "I wasn't great, I was obedient." Peregrym bites out the line of dialogue with all the indignation of a misunderstood teenage girl.

Peregrym is completely believable as a star athlete. She's muscular, bold, and a physical menace while performing her own stunts, including handstands, flips on a trampoline, climbing up rope, and painful ice baths. Originally set to star in Step Up after filming Stick It, Peregrym backed out of the film project due to exhaustion from Stick It. The role was re-cast with Jenna Dewan, and the rest is history. Peregrym reflected on the toll playing Hayley took on her body, and how forward-thinking the film was at the time of its release:

"Really, when you’re starting out as a young girl, the jobs you’re getting, everything’s about being sexy or you’re in a horror film and you’re getting killed sexy,” she says. “Everything’s about showing your body or being the girlfriend, which is why ‘Stick It’ was so exciting to me. Because it had nothing to do with a relationship...I got kind of like momentarily stuck in my body. Jessica had to bring in her acupuncturist, and in the makeup and hair trailer I had to lay down on this thing and they had to release my muscles in my body so we could continue filming the second half."

Jeff Bridges Gives a Timeless Performance as a Harsh Coach

Image via Touchstone Pictures

It's sort of a head-scratcher, Jeff Bridges starring in a teenage coming-of-age dramedy as a gymnastics coach. Turns out, Bridges more than sells it, and gives one of his most sincere performances as an egotistical man with a god complex who slowly lets that go and steps aside to allow the girls to call the shots. Coach Vickerman's relationship with Hayley is the heart and soul of the film, as they are both determined competitors who butt heads every time Hayley takes to the mat. The film is also well aware of Bridges' icon status and gives nods to some of his most famous works. The film introduces Bridges's character in a sequence that pays homage to his trippy, montage scene, sailing underneath women in The Big Lebowski, as the girls on the balance beam all do handstands that finally reveal his face.

While Vickerman starts out as the enemy, he becomes the student, as the girls teach him about what they go through every day as women in a sport that is all about the scrutiny of their bodies. In the film's best scene, the character of Mina gets a deduction after doing a perfect vault competition because her bra strap was showing. It's a scene any kid of the 2000s will remember, as the girls band together after the outrageous decision, by showing their bra straps as they walk up to the vault, and refuse to perform. It's the film's biggest and loudest battle cry of female rage and empowerment, and the patriarchal system that still exists in the sport. Vickerman is right there on the sidelines, cheering all the girls on, just like we are. Gifting us with iconic lines like "It's not called gymNICEstics," Stick It explores not only the sport's physical tolls but the mental ones too, as women are often treated like trophies themselves instead of living, breathing athletes that win themselves trophies.

Stick It is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Rent on Apple TV+