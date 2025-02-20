Apple TV+ has unveiled the first-look images for Stick, an upcoming comedy series starring Owen Wilson as a professional golfer who's already past his prime. Serving as Wilson's latest project following 2023's Paint and Haunted Mansion, the actor is joined by an ensemble cast of actors with special appearances from real-life pro golfers. The forthcoming 10-episode series, created by Ford v Ferrari co-writer Jason Keller, will debut its first three episodes on the streaming giant on Wednesday, June 4.

Stick will center on Wilson's Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer whose once-promising career came to a halt many years ago. After a failed marriage and losing a job at a sporting goods store in Indiana, Pryce seems to have lost more than just his golfing career. With nothing to lose, he will then focus his attention on a troubled golf prodigy, the 17-year-old Santi — played by Who Invited Charlie? and Insidious: The Red Door actor Peter Dager. The official plot synopsis described Stick as a "heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before."

Who Else Stars in ‘Stick’?