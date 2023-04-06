In his own words, Michael J. Fox refers to the heyday of his career as being “bigger than bubblegum,” in a new trailer for the anticipated documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The latest from celebrated documentarian and director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for “Superman,” Deadwood), audiences have been eager to catch the up-close-and-personal story of Fox since the project was announced almost one year ago. Today’s trailer reveals the triumphs and gut punches of Fox’s career after the larger-than-life actor, who was enjoying his time in the spotlight, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at just 29 years old.

Opening on some of Fox’s most notable performances from Family Ties to Back to the Future, the teaser wastes no time in showing the star’s quick catapult to fame. One of the most sought-after performers in the biz, we see Fox appearing on late-night shows and nabbing awards left and right. Just when he was at the top of his game, Fox recalls waking up one morning to notice that his pinky was “auto-animated,” which in short can be described as a tremor - one of the early signs of Parkinson’s. Recalling his wife’s reaction to his news, Fox knew that he wanted to continue to work for as long as he could with his family by his side and no one outside the tight-knit group to be made aware of his diagnosis.

Taking the necessary steps to prevent the disease from fully taking over, Fox says that he wouldn’t “deny” his ambition to move forward in the acting world, adding that he would never “quit” on himself. With a slew of projects coming out before he revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis to the world, those secretive years would see the arrival of titles including Doc Hollywood, The Frighteners, and his leading run on ABC's Spin City. Through the darkest times, Fox came out swinging, calling himself “a tough son of a bitch” at the tail end of the trailer.

Image via Universal Studios

Already receiving rave reviews, the deep dive into Fox’s life will use archival footage and interviews to recount the decades since the star and advocate’s initial diagnosis. While he continued to act until his retirement in 2020, it wasn’t all uplifting moments and awards for Fox as the documentary will also shine a light on some bad habits he picked up to cope with his disease.

When Does Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Come Out?

Streaming on Apple TV+, audiences can expect to see Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie on May 12. Check out the trailer below.