In the world of Regency-era luxury touched with modern glam, nothing thrills us more than the alluring petty drama between aristocrats and the tearing of clothes in steamy rendezvouses. Bridgerton strikes the perfect balance between frivolity and depth and leaves every fan yearning for more. If you're not quite ready to step away from the realm of lavish wardrobes, steamy drama, and larger-than-life emotions after Season 3 of Bridgerton finishes, Still Star-Crossed is another one of Shonda Rhimes' period pieces that is inspired by the love story of Romeo and Juliet. Ditching the pastel vibrancy of the Regency era for the darker tones of a Shakespearean tragedy, Rhimes created a 7-episode series that picks up where Romeo and Juliet left off. Still Star-Crossed features a similar tantalizing romance and deceptively powerful women that we have come to know and love in Bridgerton, all while keeping the tragic essence of a classic epic romance.

Still Star-Crossed Set in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of Romeo and Juliet, the show delves into the escalating conflict between the Montague and Capulet families in Verona. With the city on the brink of chaos, Prince Escalus struggles to restore peace by arranging a politically advantageous marriage between Rosaline Capulet and Benvolio Montague. Their reluctant union is fraught with tension and mistrust, but they must navigate the treacherous waters of family loyalty, romantic entanglements, and a myriad of conspiracies threatening to upend the fragile peace. Rich in drama and intrigue, the series masterfully intertwines themes of love, power, and betrayal against a backdrop of historical and Shakespearean elements. Release Date May 29, 2017 Cast Grant Bowler , Wade Briggs , Torrance Coombs , Dan Hildebrand , Lashana Lynch , Ebonée Noel , Medalion Rahimi , Zuleikha Robinson Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Heather Mitchell

What Is 'Still Star-Crossed' About?

Still Star-Crossed takes us back to Verona, Italy, where the Montague and Capulet houses' old vendetta is still resulting in bloodshed on the streets, and the monarch is forced to respond through a blanket law of executions without trial for anyone who is accused of committing murder. The bare bones of the famed Shakespearean story is hurried through in the first 20 minutes of Still Star-Crossed, and we continue the series with Juliet’s (Clara Rugaard) cousin and maiden, Rosaline Capulet (Lashana Lynch). Rosaline is a mix of two characters in Shakespeare's play, holding the name of the woman that Romeo (Lucien Laviscount) had initially loved but the role of Juliet's nurse who arranged her secret wedding. The other major departure from the original play is that the warring houses' bloodshed does not stop after Romeo and Juliet's death and is actually further aggravated.

Unlike in Romeo and Juliet’s love story, Still Star-Crossed gives us a forced marriage, a love triangle, and an enemies-to-lovers plot, as a Montague and Capulet are forced to marry by the monarch to unite the houses and settle the civil unrest in Verona. The only thing Rosaline Capulet and Benvolio Montague (Wade Briggs) share is their mutual disgust with the marriage, leading them to work together to find a way to unite the houses without their wedding. The beginnings of this inevitable enemies-to-lovers arc are complicated by Rosaline's romantic past with Escalus (Sterling Sulieman), the charming, albeit infuriating, King of Verona who is worried about the potential enemies in bordering cities. As the series progresses, there is deception, death, and tragedy around every corner, but is brightened with hints of quiet romance and fairytale sets.

'Still Star-Crossed' Has a Darker Atmosphere Than 'Bridgerton'

Image via ABC

While Bridgerton does delve into serious themes and features dark emotions, this is through a brightly lit, pastel kaleidoscope of rolling green fields, majestic architecture, and intricately embroidered dresses. The Regency era show dazzles us so vibrantly we eagerly feast our eyes on every delicate detail placed on the scene. In comparison, Still Star-Crossed has a more mature and moody feel, with its choices of deeper and darker tones, and a prolific use of shadows. These visual choices make it feel like the show is trying to recreate a BBC series, but with the smaller budget, it doesn't quite hit the mark.

That being said, what Still Star-Crossed manages to do with its dusky tones is emulate the essence of a Shakespearean tragedy. The contrast between the exuberant households and peasant streets is particularly pertinent to this tone, as Shakespeare often used the lower class as a refreshing point of comparison and a vehicle for his comedy. It's the ridiculousness of the shiny swords and armor worn by the two rich families as they brawl on the dirty streets, as well as the drunken remarks of the peasant class, where the classic Shakespearean wit and tone comes through. However, with the emphasis on the aristocrats and the monarch's political relations, it almost feels like we are watching a Bridgerton tragedy.

We are swept away in a world of ruffles, tassels, and embroidery, especially during the magnificent ball in the first episode. Unlike Bridgerton, which dazzles us, Still Star-Crossed almost seduces us into their world before we are ambushed by the iconic poisoning, the potential supernatural spirit of Juliet, and a confronting guillotine execution that feels strangely unjust. The show seemingly mixes the Shakespearean era with more Gothic tones, especially considering the more gloomy and sinister scenes revolving around Friar Lawrence (Dan Hildebrand). By harmoniously weaving in elements of Gothic and of tragedy in a regal atmosphere, the series ends up being the antithesis of the light and sugary Bridgerton.

'Still Star-Crossed' Features an Enemies-to-Lovers Romance

Close

Despite the distinct difference in overall tone, both shows give us an indulgent dose of stomach-churning romance, proving Rhimes' mastery over steamy period dramas. In the universe of Bridgerton, including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we are introduced to many couples to swoon over. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon (Rege-Jean Page) kicked off the romance with a swirling drama of hate and love, that we see later in a more explicitly constructed enemies-to-lovers arc with Kate Sharma (Simoe Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Johnathan Bailey) in Season 2. Even Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio) relationship with King George (Corey Mylchreest) is, although not strictly traditionally Bridgerton-esque, but still beautiful in its own right. Still Star-Crossed's main couple feels like it takes inspiration from all three major Bridgerton relationships but in a more quiet and unanticipated way.

Although every moment of the drama displays larger-than-life emotions, Rosaline and Benvolio's budding romance is deliciously unexpected, especially considering Rosaline's past with Escalus. Blind hate turns to respect, hesitant fondness, crime-fighting, then love, all really progressing in the tender moments of Episode 5. From the enemies-to-lovers plot, to the forced marriage for political motives, it is clear where the Bridgerton aspects are in this romance. However, this is all wrought with constant deceptions, violence and a kidnapping. On the surface, it is a more tragic and darker romance than in Bridgerton, but, each tentative glimpse at one another and, of course, when they need to cuddle for warmth, leaves us screaming silently at this gentle culmination.

Powerful Women Rule the Worlds of 'Bridgerton' and 'Still Star-Crossed'

Apart from the romance and petty drama, what is really compelling about the two shows is how women are able to achieve their goals through manipulation and subtlety, despite the public restrictions placed on them. Princess Isabelle (Medalion Rahimi) is particularly like Queen Charlotte in this way. Both are limited by the male on the throne who almost acts like a figurehead while they uphold the political structure in the background. With the eyes of the public constantly trained on them, watching out for any failures of traditional femininity, they both cannot allow their strengths in politics to overshadow their regal and fashion-driven demeanor.

However, while Queen Charlotte was thrown into the royal courtroom and ordered to seamlessly fit in, Princess Isabelle had been raised in royalty, always learning from the sidelines despite being trapped within Verona. While Escalus, the world-traveled Prince and now King, seems almost paranoid about the potential enemies that could come crashing through the gates of Verona, Princess Isabelle is far more concerned about the health of the city. Recognizing that the feud between the Montagues and Capulets was causing civil unrest, she convinces Escalus to solve this matter before focusing on the outside. She is as ruthless and politically-minded as her late father was, yet has to hide this behind closed doors in order to keep appearances. As such, while Escalus rambles on about outside threats and seethes in jealousy over Rosaline and Benvolio's marriage that he ordered, the underestimated Princess deftly moves around the monarchy chessboard to ensure Verona’s peace.

Raking in low numbers, unfortunately, Still Star-Crossed's potential second season was cancelled, leaving us with only seven episodes of quiet romance and steamy drama. Rhimes' Shakespearean-inspired series may not have succeeded in maintaining a future, but its tribute to a well-loved and beautiful love story in a similar tragic tone is a journey well worth taking.

Still Star-Crossed is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

