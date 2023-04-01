Alessandro Aronadio's Still Time (Era Ora) takes its time unfolding as the audience is momentarily left wondering why its protagonist, Dante (Edoardo Leo), out of nowhere starts losing control of time. For a man who believes time is money, Dante's 40th birthday proves to be a turning point of his life as when he wakes up after the night of celebration, and finds that time has decided to pick up its pace without delivering him a proper notice. Dante's inner tendency to rush through life as if it's a race to the finish line meets its greatest opposition when Dante slowly realizes that he's been skipping a year of his life every few hours. When Dante wakes up after the night of his 40th birthday, he finds that a year has already passed and his 41st birthday is knocking on the door. Much to Dante's horror, the realization approaches him slowly that if he doesn't start enjoying his life, there will not be much left of it to enjoy.

Enjoy your life while you still can — a happy motto for most becomes a hard lesson for Dante when one day his life starts slipping out of his hands. A man who devotes much of his time to work, Dante finds out the meaning of life when he realizes how easy it is to lose track of time. When Dante's lifetime jumps from one birthday to another, it becomes clear how the time jumps serve a perfect purpose in this emotion-driven dramedy. A complicated concept becomes a friendly tool in Still Time as Dante undergoes a journey of self-discovery, realizing how important it is to enjoy life while there's still time. Call it a light-hearted dramedy or a hard lesson for the driven, modern human, Still Time hits it hard and right when it comes to delivering a life lesson worth considering in today's day and age, when being productive is equaled with being busy. Still Time takes its time proving it is not necessarily the case, making the Netflix drama comedy a relatable film that demands introspection from the audience.

Dante Gets Hit by the Transient Nature of Life

The first hint of realization touches Dante when he receives the news of his wife's pregnancy on his 41st birthday. Before the shock of the news can wither down, another year in Dante's life passes with the blink of an eye, and he notices that his daughter has already started walking. Unfortunately for Dante, he missed his daughter's first steps, which he probably would have even if time had not decided to play a trick on him, thanks to his workaholic nature. While the output would have been still the same, the striking way in which the changes occur in Dante's life makes it noticeable for him for the first time.

As Dante witnesses his familial life tumbling in front of his eyes, he also continues to achieve greater heights at his workplace as he ends up becoming the director of his company. The opposing trajectory of his personal and professional life puts into perspective for Dante the eventual outcome of his choices. The extra hours put into work definitely translates well for the materially focused professional within Dante, but at the same time, he gets a whiff of the disaster it would spell for his marriage with his wife, Alice (Barbara Ronchi). The situation Dante finds himself in extends to him the opportunity to weigh the consequences of his choices and decide whether it was worth it.

'Still Time' Is a Bittersweet Italian Dramedy

With years in Dante's life quickly passing by, Dante starts feeling the burden of the mistakes he has been making for many years. His belief that if he works hard for some more years in his life, he would still have enough time life to spend with the people he loves turns into a mirage. The separation with Alice, the death of his father, and the risk of losing his best friend Valerio (Mario Sgueglia) to cancer all present to Dante the harsh reality that he's been ignoring for most of his life. If Dante refused to seize the moments and memories while he still can, there would nothing and nobody left to live for.

In the climax of the film, when Dante finally realizes the mistake he's been committing and decides to take a rollercoaster ride with his friend Valerio, just like they did when they were kids, time decides to slow down for a man who has realized its worth. After losing many years of his 40s to the mysterious passing of time, Dante decides its worth to take time off from work — 96 days in total — to spend time with the people he loves and amend the wrongs of his past. Much to his relief, Dante finds that his life has returned to normalcy and time has decided to run by its usual pace. While the years that Dante lost could not be returned to him, Dante has the opportunity to make the most of the years that are left in front of him. Possibly, he could now give his daughter what she yearned the most — his time. In doing so, he might also stand a chance at getting Alice to return to his life.

A bittersweet dramedy that doesn't dare to complicate itself beyond its simple premise, Still Time serves a relevant allegory for an audience that might be suffering from the implications of the same mistakes that its protagonist committed. A heartwarming reminder of the transient nature of life, the Italian dramedy finds its soul in the relationships shared by Dante with those around him, including his wife, daughter, father, and friend. Beyond its philosophical commitment to making a point about the ephemeral reality of human life and relationships, Still Time is a stirring Italian offering on Netflix that evokes laughter and emotion while demanding a zestful approach to life, from its protagonist as well as its audiences.