The Big Picture A new comedy series called Still Up will premiere on Apple TV+ in September, exploring the after-hours world of two characters with insomnia who secretly have feelings for each other.

The series stars Craig Roberts and Antonia Thomas and features a strong supporting cast, including Blake Harrison and Rich Fulcher.

Still Up was co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, and BAFTA award-winners Paul Schlesinger and Phil Clarke served as executive producers.

A new series is joining the Apple TV+ lineup, as the streaming service announced that its upcoming comedy Still Up will debut this September. The eight-episode comedy is set to globally premiere its first three episodes on Friday, September 22. Subsequent episodes will release weekly each Friday until its season finale on October 27.

Still Up is described as "an almost romantic comedy," which follows Danny (Craig Roberts) and Lisa (Antonia Thomas). The series is set in the "after-hours world" of the duo, both of whom struggle with insomnia. While neither have no real secrets up their sleeves, the one thing they can't seem to reveal is that they have feelings for one another. Alongside Roberts (Red Oaks, Submarine) and Thomas (The Good Doctor, Lovesick), the series stars Blake Harrison (World on Fire), Lois Chimimba (The One), Luke Fetherston (Almost Never), and Rich Fulcher (Disenchantment).

Still Up was co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. Prior to the series, Burge is well-known for working on the audio comedy series Seekers, a 12-episode sitcom that follows a group of staff and their clients at an Essex job center. He also wrote for television shows including The Amelia Gething Complex, The Ministry of Curious Staff, and more. Bryce Hart (Ten Percent) serves as co-writer on Still Up, with BAFTA nominee John Addis (Lucky Break) as series director. BAFTA award-winner Paul Schlesinger (Twenty Twelve, Funny Woman) and Emmy award-winner Phil Clarke (I May Destroy You) executive produced, with Arabella McGuigan (Brief Encounters) serving as producer. Various Artists Limited produced the series for Apple TV+.

What's Next for Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Alongside Still Up, Apple TV+ has a handful of series on the way, new and returning. Early this month, the streamer debuts its TV adaptation of Nathan W. Pyle's bestselling graphic novel Strange Planet. On August 23, Invasion returns for Season 2. The sci-fi series centers on a group of humans faced with a worldwide alien invasion. September ushers in another new series entitled The Changeling, debuting on September 8. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo, The Changeling is a horror series that follows a couple who must break a curse in order to protect themselves and the life of their unborn child. Finally, The Morning Show returns with Season 3 on September 13, catching back up with the network team as they contend with a tech industry titan.

The first three episodes of Still Up premieres globally on Friday, September 22 on Apple TV+. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays.